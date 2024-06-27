Bam Margera's Latest Legal Victory Will Be 'Helpful' as He Pursues Custody of Son Phoenix, 6, Reality Star's Lawyer Reveals
Bam Margera's life is "moving in a great direction" after a court recently withdrew misdemeanor charges against the reality star, his lawyer Michael T. van der Veen revealed.
On Wednesday, June 26, Margera was all smiles as he left the Chester County, Penn., courthouse free of charges previously made against him back in April 2023, when a family dispute broke out involving the MTV alum.
Margera, who has since become sober, pleaded guilty to two summary counts of disorderly conduct and will serve six months of probation, his attorney explained in a press release obtained by OK!.
"This is basically a noise violation," van der Veen compared of the situation. "He really got nothing more than a traffic ticket."
Following news of Margera's small legal victory, OK! exclusively followed up with van der Veen to see what comes next for the reality television personality.
To celebrate his win in court, Margera's lawyer said his client simply wants to "work harder on his business opportunities" as he is now "free to pursue his life and happiness."
Van der Veen confirmed Margera is "absolutely" still "on the right path" and has been "for some time now."
While being cleared of misdemeanor charges won't have any "major impact" in helping Margera gain custody of his 6-year-old son, Phoenix, whom he shares with his ex Nicole Boyd, the powerhouse lawyer said it should be "minimally helpful."
"There are really different issues involved," van der Veen noted, however, the attorney assured Margera is still "pursuing custody rights" while appreciating the monitored visitation rights he received in December 2023.
The former professional skateboarder's lawyer credited Margera's wife, Dannii Marie, for being a massive support system for her husband, as she completely turned his life around upon helping him get sober in August 2023.
"She has been a wonderful influence for Bam," van der Veen said of Marie, whom Margera tied the knot with in New Mexico on Tuesday, May 28.
Lastly, van der Veen revealed Margera won't have to return to court again so long as he remains on the right path, with his other case in Delaware County, Penn., also being dismissed.
Margera shared a photo of his successful Wednesday via Instagram, writing: "Great day in court in Westchester, Pennsylvania with my phenomenal legal team Michael Van der Veen, Bill and Adam Leisure."
Later in the day, he appeared to unwind by performing skateboarding tricks at a skatepark in Quakertown, Penn.