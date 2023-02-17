OK Magazine
Bam Margera's Estranged Wife Nicole Boyd Filed For Legal Separation 'To Protect Herself & Their Son'

bam margera wife nicole boyd files legal seperation pp
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 17 2023, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

One specific incident caused Bam Margera's estranged wife, Nicole Boyd, to pull the plug on their marriage once and for all.

The last straw for the mom-of-one occurred after Margera was noticeably intoxicated and acting "inappropriately" during a recent visit with their 5-year-old son, Phoenix, Boyd's lawyer, David Glass, revealed.

bam margera wife nicole boyd files legal seperation
Source: @bam__margera/instagram

After being present at the father-son hangout, Boyd was forced to make "the hard choice" to file for legal separation and physical custody in an effort "to protect herself and their son," Margera's attorney revealed to a news publication. The 39-year-old additionally requested spousal support from her estranged husband.

The Jackass star — who has a troubled history of substance abuse — claimed to be sober during the visit with his son.

bam margera wife nicole boyd files legal seperation
Source: @bam__margera/instagram

News of Margera's intoxicated instance with his child and estranged wife comes after Boyd filed court documents in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 15, to make their separation — which she dated back to September 2021 — along with her custody rights, officially legal.

The custody agreement would still allow Margera supervised visitation rights with his son — as long as it occurs in L.A. county.

The California native cited irreconcilable differences as the reason she sought out an end to their marriage after nearly 10 years, according to the legal files.

This isn't the first time Boyd headed to an L.A. court due to problems with her partner.

bam margera wife nicole boyd files legal seperation
Source: mega

In September 2021, Boyd filed documents seeking full custody of their then-3-year-old son, however, it does not appear the matter was ever officially granted by a judge.

Similar to the separated spouses custody case this time around, the agreement from two years ago intended to allow Margera visitation rights with Phoenix — as long as a monitor was present.

Source: OK!

Margera was allowed to choose his monitor, but it had to be approved by Boyd herself.

Issues in his family life comes after years of the troubled star being in and out of rehabilitation programs due to his struggles with sobriety.

Most recently, Margera faced a near-death experience when he was hospitalized with pneumonia caused by COVID-19.

TMZ reported Boyd's reason for filing for legal separation and physical custody.

