Bam Margera 'Looking Forward to' Continuing Sobriety Journey Once He's Released From Prison After DUI Arrest, Says His Lawyer

Photo of Bam Margera and his lawyer Michael T. van der Veen.
Source: Michael T. van der Veen

Bam Margera's legal team is optimistic about Bam Margera's prison release and sobriety journey.

By:

Sept. 23 2024, Published 12:38 p.m. ET

Bam Margera might be going through a small hiccup in his sobriety journey — but he's not giving up just yet.

On Monday, September 23, the currently imprisoned MTV alum appeared for a court hearing at the Chester County Courthouse while in handcuffs after allegedly violating his probation. On Monday, September 16, he was pulled over and arrested on suspicions of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and summary reckless driving.

bam margera sobriety prison dui arrest release probation sober lawyer
Source: MEGA

The 44-year-old was arrested and imprisoned after a DUI and alleged violation of probation.

Following the court hearing, Margera's attorney Michael T. van der Veen revealed in a statement to OK!: "Judge Carmody has ordered a drug and alcohol evaluation for tomorrow, and we expect Bam will be released tomorrow or Wednesday at the latest. Bam has been doing very well and for the past year or more has passed all his drug and alcohol screenings. His professional life has been going well and we look forward to his release so he can continue his growth."

Van der Veen and William J. Brennan, another attorney on Margera's legal team, held a press conference outside of the court house on Monday to speak on behalf of the 44-year-old.

bam margera sobriety prison dui arrest release probation sober lawyer
Source: MEGA

The MTV alum got sober in August 2023 after a yearslong battle with addiction and alcoholism.

Calling Margera — whose wife of four months, Dannii Marie, appeared emotional while at the hearing in support of her husband — "a good guy that has an addiction," Brennan declared: "Everybody in the system — from the defense team to the prosecution to the probation office and the judge — are interested in seeing Bam get what he needs, which is not punishment, but treatment."

"Nobody's here with ill-intent," Brennan, who referred to the situation as "a little setback" insisted. "It helps Bam get the needed treatment that he will probably be recommended to get."

bam margera sobriety prison dui arrest release probation sober lawyer
Source: MEGA

Bam Margera appeared for a court hearing in Chester County on Monday, September 23.

"He's interested in getting better, he's interested in getting this case behind him" van der Veen added.

Margera's recent arrest and prison stay caused fans to worry the former reality television star was spiraling again after becoming sober in August 2023.

bam margera sobriety prison dui arrest release probation sober lawyer
Source: @bam__margera/Instagram

Bam Margera shares his son, Phoenix, 6, with his ex Nicole Boyd.

Source: OK!

Regarding his sobriety journey, van der Veen confirmed his client's efforts are still ongoing, telling OK!, "Bam has had great success in his sobriety over the last year or more. Sometimes when you take two to three steps forward, you take a step back."

The alleged violation of Margera's probation comes roughly three months after the dad-of-one — who shares his son Phoenix, 6, with his ex Nicole Boyd — pleaded guilty to two counts of disorderly conduct for assaulting his brother and threatening other family members.

As a result of his plea, the retired professional skateboarder was sentenced to six months probation, in turn the reason a judge is deciding the consequences of Margera appearing to violate terms of the deal he settled upon with Pennsylvania prosecutors at the time.

