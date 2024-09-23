Bam Margera 'Looking Forward to' Continuing Sobriety Journey Once He's Released From Prison After DUI Arrest, Says His Lawyer

Bam Margera might be going through a small hiccup in his sobriety journey — but he's not giving up just yet.

On Monday, September 23, the currently imprisoned MTV alum appeared for a court hearing at the Chester County Courthouse while in handcuffs after allegedly violating his probation. On Monday, September 16, he was pulled over and arrested on suspicions of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and summary reckless driving.