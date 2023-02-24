Bam Margera Spotted Partying At Las Vegas Strip Club After Wife Nicole Boyd Files For Legal Separation: Photos

Bam Margera is living it up as his relationship with soon-to-be ex-wife Nicole Boyd falls apart. The Jackass alum was spotted partying the weekend away at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club in Las Vegas on Friday, February 17, and again on Saturday, February 18.

The embattled former reality star was seen posing between a blonde and a brunette with his arms slung loosely around both of their shoulders. A third woman, a redhead with tattoos, playfully bent forward in front of him.

The MTV personality was sporting a black t-shirt and accessorized the casual look with a couple of silver necklaces.