Bam Margera Spotted Partying At Las Vegas Strip Club After Wife Nicole Boyd Files For Legal Separation: Photos
Bam Margera is living it up as his relationship with soon-to-be ex-wife Nicole Boyd falls apart. The Jackass alum was spotted partying the weekend away at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club in Las Vegas on Friday, February 17, and again on Saturday, February 18.
The embattled former reality star was seen posing between a blonde and a brunette with his arms slung loosely around both of their shoulders. A third woman, a redhead with tattoos, playfully bent forward in front of him.
The MTV personality was sporting a black t-shirt and accessorized the casual look with a couple of silver necklaces.
This celeb sighting comes after OK! reported that Boyd officially filed for legal separation from Margera and petitioned for custody of their 5-year-old son, Phoenix, earlier this month.
According to Boyd's lawyer, his client made the "hard choice" to leave the 43-year-old in an effort to "protect herself and their son" after he was intoxicated and acting "inappropriately" around their young child. She is currently asking for spousal support from the Viva la Bam star.
- Bam Margera's Estranged Wife Nicole Boyd Filed For Legal Separation 'To Protect Herself & Their Son'
- Bam Margera's Wife Nicole Boyd Files For Legal Separation & Custody Of Their 5-Year-Old Son
- Bam Margera Apologizes To Priscilla Presley After He's Caught Lying About Being Given Elvis' Robe & Rings: 'I'm Embarrassed'
Boyd and Margera tied the knot in Iceland in 2013 and welcomed their only son in 2017, but their relationship hasn't been without its ups and downs as the former daredevil continued to struggle with substance abuse and mental health concerns.
The mother-of-one also attempted to gain full custody of their son in September 2021, but it does not seem that her request was granted by the court at the time.
This isn't the only drama surrounding the father-of-one as his health and personal life continue to take hit after hit. Margera publicly apologized for his behavior in mid-February after he was caught stretching the truth about being given Elvis Presley's robe and rings.
"I want to apologize to @priscillapresley and Navarone Presley for my behavior. I’m very sorry and embarrassed, and I can’t apologize enough for acting like a jackass. Navarone gave me a robe and ring that I gave Phil to be a part of Phil’s Elvis stuff," he wrote this past Valentine's Day post via Instagram. "I’m sorry. 💜."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!