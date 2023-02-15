Bam Margera Apologizes To Priscilla Presley After He's Caught Lying About Being Given Elvis' Robe & Rings: 'I'm Embarrassed'

One day after Priscilla Presley called out Bam Margera for lying about being gifted some of Elvis Presley's belongings, the Jackass star took time to apologize for stretching the truth.

"I want to apologize to @priscillapresley and Navarone Presley for my behavior. I’m very sorry and embarrassed, and I can’t apologize enough for acting like a jackass. Navarone gave me a robe and ring that I gave Phil to be a part of Phil’s Elvis stuff. I’m making Navarone a $10,000 Heartagram necklace because I love his band @themguns with hopes to record and tour. I’m sorry. 💜," he wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, February 14.