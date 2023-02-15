Bam Margera Apologizes To Priscilla Presley After He's Caught Lying About Being Given Elvis' Robe & Rings: 'I'm Embarrassed'
One day after Priscilla Presley called out Bam Margera for lying about being gifted some of Elvis Presley's belongings, the Jackass star took time to apologize for stretching the truth.
"I want to apologize to @priscillapresley and Navarone Presley for my behavior. I’m very sorry and embarrassed, and I can’t apologize enough for acting like a jackass. Navarone gave me a robe and ring that I gave Phil to be a part of Phil’s Elvis stuff. I’m making Navarone a $10,000 Heartagram necklace because I love his band @themguns with hopes to record and tour. I’m sorry. 💜," he wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, February 14.
Some people accused the reality star, 43, of having someone else take over the post. One person wrote, "You so 100% didn’t write this," while another added, "Bam didn’t write this. He has zero access to this page. He spoke about it on Steve O’s podcast. His real page is called something like captain cream stain lol."
As OK! previously reported, Margera and Priscilla, 77, hung out recently when her son Navarone Garcia invited him over.
After Margera claimed he got to keep some of the late singer's items, Priscilla set the record straight.
Margera "came over, talked non-stop about his new ventures and personal struggles and asked for a photo with me for his father, who is a big fan," Presley told TMZ. "Unbeknownst to us at the time, Bam chose to circulate those photos accompanied by false information and storytelling. After what Bam has chosen to do, my son and I want no further communication with him. I consider him a dishonest and unstable individual. I had no idea who he was or that he was filming in my home without my consent."
She added, "At no time during the visit did I give him anything of Elvis'. I still have everything he ever touched. I would never disrespect Elvis who was the love of my life by giving away anything that belonged to him. I have always protected them for the fans. Elvis belonged to all of you and I cherish my life with him too much to ever squander anything."