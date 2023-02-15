Bam Margera's Wife Nicole Boyd Files For Legal Separation & Custody Of Their 5-Year-Old Son
Nicole Boyd has filed for legal separation from her estranged husband, Bam Margera, on Wednesday, February 15, in Los Angeles.
The pair shares 5-year-old son Phoenix, whom the mother has additionally requested legal and physical custody of for the foreseeable future.
The mom-of-one's request for custody allows the troubled star to receive supervised visitation rights, as long as it occurs in L.A. county.
Boyd cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their relationship’s demise, according to documents obtained by a news publication.
Margera married the 38-year-old in October 2013, and Boyd listed the date of their separation as September 2021.
At that time, Boyd had filed legal papers requesting custody of Phoenix, however, there were no divorce documents filed to the court until Wednesday.
Despite listing her separation date from Margera as September 2021, Boyd still has “proud wife” listed on her Instagram profile.
Margera additionally shared photos of the family-of-three to his Instagram account on various occasions throughout 2022.
News of Boyd filing for separation comes just two months after the Jackass star barely escaped death while hospitalized with pneumonia in December 2022.
"I was pronounced dead on Elvis [Presley]' birthday on December 8. I didn't know I had gnarly COVID. My body was shutting down and I went into four seizures, with each one lasting 10-20 minutes, and on the fourth one, I bit my tongue so hard it was like nearly fell off. It got so swollen and puffy it wouldn't fit in my mouth. I was drinking the infected blood, which gave me pneumonia as well," the 43-year-old revealed during a "Steve-O's Wild Ride" podcast episode, which aired on Thursday, January 5.
"So when the shaman took me the hospital, I went into my fifth seizure, and I couldn't breathe without a tube down my throat. I woke up five days later thinking I was there for a couple of hours," he continued to explain of the scary situation.
"Like, 'Dude, you have been here for nearly a week. We tried to take the tube out and you weren't breathing on your own, so I spent eight days in there and when they took that tube out, I felt like I sucked on Dark Vader's d**k. I needed tea. I just blacked out. I didn't have any out of body experience. I have before but not on that one," Margera concluded at the time.
