Bam Margera's Wife Nicole Boyd Files For Legal Separation & Custody Of Their 5-Year-Old Son

"So when the shaman took me the hospital, I went into my fifth seizure, and I couldn't breathe without a tube down my throat. I woke up five days later thinking I was there for a couple of hours," he continued to explain of the scary situation.

"Like, 'Dude, you have been here for nearly a week. We tried to take the tube out and you weren't breathing on your own, so I spent eight days in there and when they took that tube out, I felt like I sucked on Dark Vader's d**k. I needed tea. I just blacked out. I didn't have any out of body experience. I have before but not on that one," Margera concluded at the time.