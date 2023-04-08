Bam Margera Threatened To 'Kill' Man With Brass Knuckles Following Domestic Violence Arrest: Report
Bam Margera was accused of storming into a man's home and threatening to beat him to death, just over a week after being taken into police custody for domestic violence concerns.
According to a new legal filing, Daniel Cardenas, 28, claimed the MTV star walked into his home unannounced in the middle of the night while he was asleep, before demanding that Cardenas leave the property.
The court documents stated Margera said something similar to, "You have 12 hours to leave the house or I will kill you with my brass knuckles," before Cardenas' roommate heard the altercation and kicked the 43-year-old out of the house.
However, the Jackass alum was reportedly undeterred and returned an hour and a half later, allegedly telling Cardenas this time that he had "12 seconds to leave" as he threateningly showed off his heavily ringed hand to the younger man.
As OK! previously reported, Margera was arrested on Wednesday, March 29, after an anonymous 911 caller reported screaming and potential domestic violence. Although it was thought at the time that he'd been arguing with estranged ex-wife Nicole Boyd, sources revealed it was with his current girlfriend, who is named Jessica.
The legal filing noted that the woman and her daughter have been living with Cardenas following Margera's arrest, and that earlier in the week, others living with him had complained about the 28-year-old having "very loud sex in the house."
"All I can figure is Jessica told Bam about the loud sex which her daughter overheard and this is why he was so upset," Cardenas speculated in the court documents. "Although it of course gives him no right to attack me, threaten my life, or kick me out of a home he has no rights to."
Margera also allegedly told Cardenas, "that girl will have PTSD for the rest of her life," at the time.
Following the bombshell filing, a judge granted Cardenas a restraining order against Margera requiring the former reality star to stay 100 yards away from both the 28-year-old and his house.
