Bam Margera Caught On Camera Screaming At Estranged Wife In Front Of Their Son Minutes Before Star's Arrest
The explosive minutes leading up to Bam Margera's recent arrest were captured on camera.
On Wednesday, March 29, the reality star stormed into a Burbank, Calif., restaurant where his estranged wife, Nicole Boyd, was eating with their 5-year-old son, Phoenix. At first, the two adults were talking amicably, but things soon escalated, with Margera beginning to scream over Boyd's apparent refusal to let him hangout with their child.
"Phoenix has his own mind," the dad-of-one shouted. "Let him have his own mind."
The TV star, 43, continued yelling and was even stomping his foot on the ground before he left the eatery. Cops were called to the spot and tried to calm him down, but the situation only got worse, resulting in Margera being arrested for public intoxication.
As OK! reported, Boyd filed for legal separation last month, also requesting sole custody of their son due to her belief that Margera hasn't been sober when he's looking after the tot.
However, the troubled celeb denied Boyd's allegations.
"I am very disappointed about what Nikki and her lawyer have said about me publicly as a father," he wrote on social media. "I love my son more than anything in this world. I have in fact been supporting my son. No one knows my side of the story which makes me sad. But hopefully one day they will.💔"
- Bam Margera Arrested For Public Intoxication After Causing A Scene At Restaurant Where Estranged Wife & Son Were Eating
- Bam Margera Gets Face Tattoo Of Son Phoenix's Name In Arabic As He Fights For Custody Against Estranged Wife Nicole Boyd
- Bam Margera Arrested For Domestic Violence After Kicking His New Girlfriend, Police Confirm
Margera has struggled with substance abuse for years and relapsed late last year after multiple rehab stays, including one 12-month program. He also suffered from a serious case of pneumonia this past winter, claiming he was "pronounced dead" at one point.
"My body was shutting down and I went into four seizures, with each one lasting 10-20 minutes, and on the fourth one, I bit my tongue so hard it was like nearly fell off," he shared of the grisly episode. "It got so swollen and puffy it wouldn't fit in my mouth. I was drinking the infected blood, which gave me pneumonia as well."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I woke up five days later thinking I was there for a couple of hours. Like, 'Dude, you have been here for nearly a week," continued the daredevil. "We tried to take the tube out and you weren't breathing on your own, so I spent eight days in there and when they took that tube out, I felt like I sucked on Dark Vader's d***. I needed tea. I just blacked out. I didn't have any out of body experience. I have before but not on that one."
TMZ obtained footage of the incident.