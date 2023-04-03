Bam Margera Kicked Out Of Hotel Hours Before Arrest After Causing Domestic Violence Concerns
Bam Margera was thrown out of his Hollywood hotel room just hours before he was taken into custody on Wednesday, March 29.
Police officers arrived at the troubled star's door at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles slightly before 12:00 p.m., after an unidentified individual dialed 911 with reports of screaming and possible domestic violence coming from inside Margera's room, law enforcement sources revealed.
Upon arrival, LAPD spoke with the Jackass star and a woman who was also inside the room to investigate any signs of distress and alleviate the intense situation, police insiders explained to a news publication on Monday, April 3.
Law enforcement discovered Margera was on the phone with his ex — likely his estranged wife, Nicole Boyd — at the time a person outside of the room heard loud screaming.
Police found zero signs of injury or harm, and no report was filed; however, Margera and his lady friend were asked to leave the hotel due to their disturbance.
While it remains unclear where they went from there, the MTV alum was inside a restaurant with Boyd and their 5-year-old son, Phoenix, roughly four hours later.
Burbank police were called around 3:45 p.m. with reports of Margera excessively screaming at his estranged wife inside of a Thai dining establishment. The former stuntman appeared noticeably intoxicated at the scene of the argument — where Margera was angrily yelling about wanting Boyd to "let [Phoenix] have his own life."
After law enforcement tried to calm the situation down, the 43-year-old was arrested and booked for misdemeanor public intoxication, as OK! previously reported.
The tumultuous chain of events occurred just one month after Boyd filed for legal separation from Margera, as well as legal and physical custody of their child.
Boyd wrote in the court documents that she was forced to make "the hard choice" in order "to protect herself and their son," after Margera claimed to be sober despite several encounters with his estranged wife and their child where he appeared to be visibly intoxicated.
TMZ spoke to law enforcement sources about Margera's arrest.