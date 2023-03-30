Bam Margera Arrested For Public Intoxication After Causing A Scene At Restaurant Where Estranged Wife & Son Were Eating

Bam Margera has reportedly been arrested after causing a scene at a restaurant where estranged wife Nicole Boyd and their 5-year-old son, Phoenix, were eating.

Cops were called to the Thai restaurant in Burbank, Calif., on Wednesday, March 29, at around 3:45 p.m. local time after the troubled star yelled at a woman inside the eatery. Despite authorities' attempt at diffusing the situation, Margera was arrested and booked for misdemeanor public intoxication.