Bam Margera Arrested For Public Intoxication After Causing A Scene At Restaurant Where Estranged Wife & Son Were Eating
Bam Margera has reportedly been arrested after causing a scene at a restaurant where estranged wife Nicole Boyd and their 5-year-old son, Phoenix, were eating.
Cops were called to the Thai restaurant in Burbank, Calif., on Wednesday, March 29, at around 3:45 p.m. local time after the troubled star yelled at a woman inside the eatery. Despite authorities' attempt at diffusing the situation, Margera was arrested and booked for misdemeanor public intoxication.
Margera was seen in an Instagram Live video — taken by comedian Evan Breen, who was also at the restaurant — upset as he stormed in and out of the restaurant.
The stunt actor was eventually taken out of the restaurant by police, it was reported, as he was later seen in the footage sitting on a curb while appearing to be in a heated exchange with one of the cops who showed up on the scene.
It's unclear whether Boyd was the woman Margera was yelling at, but the skateboarder's arrest comes just one month after the 39-year-old filed for legal separation from the father of her son.
Despite Margera's claim that he's sober, Boyd noted in her court filing that she had to make "the hard choice" in order "to protect herself and their son." In addition to requesting both legal and physical custody of Phoenix, Boyd asked for spousal support.
In response to Boyd's filing, Margera tattooed his son's name on his face in Arabic right above his eyebrow. The Jackass alum debuted his new ink on Instagram in a black-and-white snap, writing: "I miss Phoenix the wolf so much I had to to get his name tattooed on my f**kin face to remind Nikki she is breaking my heart by not letting me see him."
Margera has had several run-ins with the law as of late, as he was arrested for domestic violence earlier this month after allegedly kicking his new girlfriend. However, he posted a $50,000 bail and was released from custody the following day.
Meanwhile, just last year, Margera escaped from his court-ordered rehab more than three times.
