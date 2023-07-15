Bam Margera's Brother Compares Britney Spears' Bizarre Behavior to Embattled Reality Star After He Ditches Detox
Jess Margera drew a comparison between Britney Spears and his brother Bam Margera.
On Friday, July 14, the brother of the Jacka** star uploaded a meme of the pop princess, which mocked her recent strange behavior. The post read, "Everyone: FREE BRITNEY Freed Britney:," along with a photo of Spears on the floor as a dog sniffs her crotch.
In response, fans slammed the 44-year-old for allegedly making fun of the blonde beauty, however, he clarified in the comments that he had a different intent.
"If any of you think I'm poking fun at Britney Spears you are wrong, I’m trying to make a much bigger point here (unsuccessfully I guess)," he penned.
"I wouldn't make fun of her if I was you. How'd you feel if someone mocked Bam and his struggles?" one user wrote.
"I like to think of it as she's been freed from her dad and all that crap but the neurological damage and trauma will always be there and affect her life. She may be free but really she isn't and people would rather just forget that and expect her to be a fully functional and conforming member of society but like…. s*** takes time and a lot of work… or something like that I guess," a second person noted.
A third then explained what they thought Jess intended to communicate, saying, "His point was that she didn't need to be 'freed' she needed help. He mentions it in another comment. It's likely due to the similarity to the 'free Bam' movement where a bunch of people think Bam should do whatever he wants opposed to getting help," to which Jess replied, "Couldn't have said it better myself," seemingly drawing a connection between Spears and Margera's experiences.
As OK! previously reported, over the last several months, Bam has allegedly struggled with drug use, according to Jess, who claimed he was on meth back in April.
"Bam really is the sweetest guy when he isn't messed up. But since his meth habit, he's unrecognizable & I really don't know what he's capable of," the brother of Bam stated. "Seeing him screaming @ at a person that wasn't there, hallucinating. It's really scary & heartbreaking."
However, the reality TV star denied these claims, saying, "Well my brother made false accusations of me being on meth. But when I [s]wear to god and Phoenix the wolfs life I'm not, I went with my lawyers to urgent care. Guess what Jesse Margera. The results are negative."
Since then, Bam has checked into Lamar Odom's rehab facility, although he fled the program early without completing his treatment.