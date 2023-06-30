Lamar Odom Warns Bam Margera He Will Lose Son Phoenix If He Can't Get Sober, Urges Him to 'Put Jesus in His Life'
Lamar Odom isn't giving up on his friend Bam Margera — even after the spiraling star ditched the NBA athlete's wellness facility on Thursday, June 22.
The MTV alum stayed with Odom after he made the decision to remove himself from rehab, however, he later left and was reportedly headed to Las Vegas because he "didn't want to complete the program," as OK! previously reported.
As Margera falls back into his harmful ways, Odom is nearly begging him to get his head back on straight.
"He needs to understand that if he doesn’t get sober… no Phoenix," the retired Los Angeles Lakers star explained in an interview with a news outlet published Friday, June 30, regarding Margera's 5-year-old son.
"I don’t think Phoenix’s mother was [going to] allow that," Odom, 43, noted, as Margera's estranged wife, Nicole Boyd, refused contact between the father and son unless he gets sober.
While in rehab, Margera spoke to his little one for the first time since February, with the supervision of a therapist from the wellness center. However, now that he has thrown sobriety out the window once again, Boyd will likely refrain from allowing another conversation until her estranged husband can get back on track.
During the interview, Odom recalled the last conversation he had with Margera before the former professional skateboarder allegedly headed to Sin City, which the NBA athlete admitted was "not really" the best place for a person struggling with substance abuse.
"I just wished him well and I wished him to stay strong," Odom shared. "I told him, 'keep yourself surrounded by sober people.'"
- Bam Margera Gulps Down Energy Drink as Spiraling Actor Road Trips to Vegas After Ditching Rehab
- Bam Margera Leaves Lamar Odom's Rehab Center Early for Las Vegas Trip: He 'Didn't Want to Complete the Program'
- Bam Margera All Smiles During Date With Girlfriend in First Public Appearance Since Psychiatric Hold: Photos
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I think that’s really important for him and his sobriety at this time," he adding, noting, "we are the company we keep."
The ex-husband of Khloé Kardashian spilled Margera was "talking about" wanting "to get married" while in Vegas, though his divorce from Boyd has yet to be finalized.
The Viva la Bam star was spotted on a date with his girlfriend, Jessica Dietzler, in Malibu, Calif., last Thursday, the same day he left rehab in San Diego.
Odom has only "briefly" spoken to Margera since seeing him last, confirming he "thinks" the dad-of-one is "OK," but remains worried about him.
"I hope he’s taking care of himself. We bonded really quick and my prayers are with him and for him," Odom expressed. "I think he needs to put Jesus in his life, bring Jesus in his life."
TMZ spoke to Odom about Margera leaving rehab.