Barack and Michelle Obama Endorse Kamala Harris for President as Couple Is 'Confident' VP Can Beat Donald Trump in 2024 Election
After it was reported that former President Barack Obama didn't seem thrilled by VP Kamala Harris running for president — and taking President Joe Biden's place in the 2024 election — the politician seems to have changed his tune.
On Friday, July 26, Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, endorsed Harris in a video released by the Harris campaign.
In the clip, the VP, 59, is seen answering the phone.
"Hi, you’re both together!" Harris said. "Oh, it’s good to hear you both."
"I can’t have this phone call without saying to my girl Kamala: I am proud of you. This is going to be historic," Michelle gushed.
Barack added: "Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office."
Harris then appeared grateful for the support she's received, especially from the famous duo.
"I just wanna tell you that the words you have spoken and the friendship that you have given over all these years mean more than I can express," Harris shared. "And we’re gonna have some fun with this, too, aren’t we?"
The Obamas feel optimistic about what the future holds.
"We're gonna be underdogs, you know, and you are gonna have to continue, as you said, to earn not just the nomination but earn the trust of folks all across this country," Barack said. "But knowing you as we do, we're absolutely confident that you're gonna be able to make it happen."
"We've got to work now. All of us, you know," Michelle added. "It's time to stop wringing our hands, it's time to stop complaining, it's time for us to rally around you, your candidacy. This is not on you, it's not just on you and Doug, it's on all of us."
In another statement, released the same day, they gave more insight into why they're backing Kamala.
"We agree with President Biden — choosing Kamala was one of the best decisions he’s made. She has the resume to prove it," the statement reads. "But Kamala has more than a resume. She has the vision, the character, and the strength that this critical moment demands. "There is no doubt in our mind that Kamala Harris has exactly what it takes to win this election and deliver for the American people. At a time when the stakes have never been higher, she gives us all reason to hope."
As OK! previously reported, the president, 81, announced he was dropping out of the race after people grew concerned over his age and if he could handle four more years in the White House.
Since then, he endorsed Kamala right away.
"My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday, July 21.