George Clooney Endorses VP Kamala Harris After Demanding Joe Biden Drop Out of 2024 Race
George Clooney is Team Kamala Harris after the actor dissed President Joe Biden and urged him to drop out of the presidential race.
“President Biden has shown what true leadership is. He’s saving democracy once again. We’re all so excited to do whatever we can to support Vice President Harris in her historic quest," the Gravity star, 63, said in a statement to CNN on Tuesday, July 23.
As OK! previously reported, the Hollywood star, who is friendly with the president, 81, wrote an op-ed where he encouraged him to step aside ahead of the 2024 election.
“It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010,” Clooney wrote in the New York Times article “He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate.”
“We are not going to win in November with this president," he declared. “This isn’t only my opinion; this is the opinion of every senator and Congress member and governor that I’ve spoken with in private. Every single one, irrespective of what he or she is saying publicly. The dam has broken. We can put our heads in the sand and pray for a miracle in November, or we can speak the truth. I love Joe Biden. As a senator. As a vice president and as president. I consider him a friend, and I believe in him. Believe in his character. Believe in his morals. But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can.”
After the 2024 debate against Donald Trump, people grew more concerned about Biden's mental fitness and if he could handle being in the White House for four more years.
Clooney wasn't the only person who told Biden to step down, as other Democrats and celebrities echoed a similar sentiment.
Biden finally relented, announcing the decision on Sunday, July 21.
"Today, America has the strongest economy in the world. We’ve made historic investments in rebuilding our Nation, in lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, and in expanding affordable health care to a record number of Americans. We’ve provided critically needed care to a million veterans exposed to toxic substances. Passed the first gun safety law in 30 years. Appointed the first African American woman to the Supreme Court. And passed the most significant climate legislation in the history of the world. America has never been better positioned to lead than we are today," he wrote. "I know none of this could have been done without you, the American people. Together, we overcame a once in a century pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. We’ve protected and preserved our Democracy. And we’ve revitalized and strengthened our alliances around the world."
He later went on to endorse Harris, 59, to be president going forward.
"My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday, July 21.