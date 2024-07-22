Kamala Harris Says She 'Knows Donald Trump's Type' From Her Work Prosecuting 'Fraudsters' and 'Predators'

"As a young prosecutor when I was in the Alameda County District Attorney’s office in California, I specialized in cases involving sexual abuse. Donald Trump was found liable by a jury for committing sexual abuse," she added, referring to the 78-year-old being found liable for defamation and sexual abuse against writer E. Jean Carroll.

Harris also said that she's taken on one of the largest for-profit colleges in the country and "put it out of business," before she pointed out Trump's own for-profit college was forced to pay $25 million to students it "scammed."