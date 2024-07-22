Kamala Harris Says She 'Knows Donald Trump's Type' From Her Work Prosecuting 'Fraudsters' and 'Predators'
Vice President Kamala Harris knows she's got Donald Trump's number!
On Monday, July 22, she proudly declared she knows the controversial former POTUS' "type" due to her years serving as a criminal prosecutor in which she faced off against "predators who abused women" and "fraudsters who ripped off consumers."
"As a young prosecutor when I was in the Alameda County District Attorney’s office in California, I specialized in cases involving sexual abuse. Donald Trump was found liable by a jury for committing sexual abuse," she added, referring to the 78-year-old being found liable for defamation and sexual abuse against writer E. Jean Carroll.
Harris also said that she's taken on one of the largest for-profit colleges in the country and "put it out of business," before she pointed out Trump's own for-profit college was forced to pay $25 million to students it "scammed."
However, she noted there was more to her campaign for president than simply calling out Trump's flaws.
"Our campaign has always been two different versions of what we see as the future of our country," she said. "Two different visions for the future of our country. One focused on the future — the other focused on the past."
This is far from the first time Harris has slammed Trump's for his snowballing legal woes. As OK! previously reported, following his New York hush money trial conviction in May, Harris said he was only insistent the case had been "rigged against" him because "cheaters don't like getting caught."
"Since the verdict, he attacks the judge and the witnesses. He suggests the case could be a ‘breaking point’ for his supporters, hinting at violence," she continued. "He spreads lies that our Administration is controlling this case when everyone knows it was a state prosecution. And he says that he will use a second term for revenge."
Harris' passionate speech referencing her past as a prosecutor comes one day after President Joe Biden confirmed he was stepping down from his campaign, and instead, endorsed Harris for president.
"My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made," Biden said on Sunday, July 21. "Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this."