Barack & Michelle Obama Vacation in Spain With Steven Spielberg & Kate Capshaw, Wives Join Bruce Springsteen on Stage: Photos
A vacation for champions! Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, joined their famous friends Steven Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw, for a fun-filled day during their trip to Spain.
On Saturday, April 29, the group visited the Montserrat monastery, where they enjoyed some sightseeing and were photographed viewing the famous Virgin de Montserrat.
The Obamas seemed to be loving life, as they appeared unbothered by groups of tourists hoping to snap a picture or even shake the former president's hand, and sported huge smiles while strolling through the area alongside a priest.
The former first couple both donned jean jackets, however, Michelle enhanced her look with a beige sweater draped over her shoulders and accessorized with a lime green crossbody bag. She finished off her ensemble with a pair of white cargo pants, a thin white shirt and sunglasses.
Barack opted for an opposite color scheme, pairing his black jacket with matching jeans and a black shirt. The 61-year-old also sported a pair of shades to shield his eyes from the bright European sun.
The 44th POTUS and his wife, 59, were in good company for their vacation, as the legendary film director and his right hand lady strolled behind their friends during the iconic double date.
Steven wore loose-fitting blue jeans, a light gray zip sweater and matching neutral-toned sneakers. The Jaws director, 76, kept his reading glasses easily accessible on his shirt collar, while his sunglasses protected his face.
The Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom actress looked oh-so-chic in wide-leg white ripped jeans, a long-sleeve light blue button up, sunglasses and a Celine brown leather shoulder bag.
The couples' trip to Montserrat took place just one day after Michelle and Kate surprised fans when they joined Bruce Springsteen on stage during his performance on Friday night, April 28, at Barcelona's Olympic Stadium.
Barack and Bruce have been friends for years, and even enjoyed dinner with their wives, Michelle and Patti Scialfa, as well as Steven and his beau, at a luxurious upscale eatery the night before the "Born in the U.S.A." singer's show.