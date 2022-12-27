Barack Obama Gushes Over Spending Time With 'Special People' Michelle, Sasha & Malia On Christmas
Barack Obama is getting into the holiday spirit, gushing over his beautiful family as they rang in Christmas.
On Sunday, December 25, the former President shared a brand new photo to Instagram of his family beaming while dressed to the nines. Posing between his wife, Michelle, 58, and daughter Sasha, 21 — with Malia, 24, standing next to the matriarch — as the ladies stunned in printed gowns, Barack, 61, wished his millions of followers a Merry Christmas.
"Merry Christmas, everybody! One of the best parts of the holiday season is getting to spend time with the special people in our lives," he wrote. "I hope you all have a wonderful and joyful Christmas."
MICHELLE OBAMA ON PARENTING GROWN-UP SASHA & MALIA: 'IT'S JUST FUN, WATCHING THEM BECOME THEMSELVES'
Barack's post of his happy family comes shortly after his wife gushed over watching their children grow up before their eyes.
Earlier in November, the former First Lady commented on what it's been like to see her famous offspring — who now live together in a shared Los Angeles, Calif., apartment — successfully navigate "adulting in the world."
“It's just fun, watching them become themselves,” she shared during a television appearance, as she went on to recall an extravagant dinner party Malia and Sasha hosted for their parents.
"They had invited us over before dinner to have cocktails at their apartment and they had prepared a charcuterie tray and tried to make two very weak martinis,” the mom-of-two comically revealed at the time. “They realized they didn't have any of the ingredients, but they were trying to, they were hosting us.”
WHO IS MALIA OBAMA’S NEW MUSIC MOGUL BEAU?
Another part of parenting her adult daughters includes watching them navigate their love lives, as Michelle spilled earlier this year: "They loved the Jonas Brothers. Now they are bringing grown men home. Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
Aside from opening up about her relationships with her daughters, Michelle recently touched on the reality of her romance with her husband.
“I am not ragging on my husband, but I tell people there were 10 years when I couldn’t stand my husband, which over the course of 30 years, you take those odds,” Michelle quipped of her longtime love, whom she married in 1992, during a sit-down with Gayle King earlier this year.