Barack Obama Gushes Over Spending Time With 'Special People' Michelle, Sasha & Malia On Christmas

Barack Obama is getting into the holiday spirit, gushing over his beautiful family as they rang in Christmas.

On Sunday, December 25, the former President shared a brand new photo to Instagram of his family beaming while dressed to the nines. Posing between his wife, Michelle, 58, and daughter Sasha, 21 — with Malia, 24, standing next to the matriarch — as the ladies stunned in printed gowns, Barack, 61, wished his millions of followers a Merry Christmas.