Barack Obama Met With Applause as He Arrives at D.C. Restaurant Without Wife Michelle Amid Wild Rumors He Cheated on Her With Jennifer Aniston
Seems like Washington, D.C. was happy to see Barack Obama!
On Saturday, January 18, the former president was met with cheers while entering California-style Italian restaurant Osteria Mozza without wife Michelle Obama amid rumors their marriage has hit a rough patch.
In a clip from the night, the politician, 63, was seen walking up the stairs to his private party while waving to the staff. Barack’s dinner came ahead of his attendance at Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday, January 20, in which Michelle was notably absent. The mother-of-two additionally did not accompany her husband at Jimmy Carter's funeral on January 9.
Barack appeared to be in a good mood as he arrived for the meal with Washington insiders, including Joe Biden's Chief of Staff, Jeff Zients. A source claimed the Democrat was “very nice” but “didn't take photos with people.”
The lawyer’s appearance at the restaurant came amid speculation about his marriage to Michelle — as some people shockingly claimed he cheated on the former first lady with Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston.
The rumors began in August 2024, when a magazine published the story with the headline, “The Truth About Jen & Barack!”
The story alleged Michelle was “betrayed” and the author and actress were “obsessed with each other.” The publication said they got their story from the popular celebrity gossip podcast “Who? Weekly.”
“The goss is … Michelle and Barack are living separate lives, and Barack is f------ Jennifer Aniston,” host Lindsey Weber said on a Patreon episode of the show. Weber added that the info came from “reliable sources,” but “obviously could be made up.”
Aniston later went on late-night TV to deny the rumor, in which she giggled and said she was “not mad” at the story.
As the gossip about the duo resurfaced due to Michelle’s recent absences, people online didn't seem to be convinced.
“I JUST SAW AN ARTICLE SAYING THAT JENNIFER ANISTON AND BARACK OBAMA ARE DATING?? WHO THE F--- SMOKED THE WHACKIEST WEED AND DECIDED TO GET ON A COMPUTER??” one person penned on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“OMG people. Be serious. Jennifer Aniston and Barack Obama are not having an affair. I don’t understand the point of this story even getting the traction it has. But it’s the dumbest distraction ever. And people fell for it. Now stop it and get back to saving America,” a second user pointed out, while one more echoed, “Don’t fall for the Barack Obama and Jennifer Aniston affair.”
Daily Mail reported on Barack's solo appearance at the restaurant.