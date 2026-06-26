Barack Obama, 64, Says He 'Feels Good' as He Gushes Over Wife Michelle's 'Spectacular' Appearance

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Former President Barack Obama insisted he feels great as he approaches his 65th birthday. During a joint interview with Michelle, he warmly joked about his wife's youthful looks and praised her as his equal. At 64, Barack stated he is in "good shape" but avoids full pickup basketball games at the newly opened Obama Presidential Center to protect his knees and Achilles. He noted that his spouse, 62, is "way ahead" of him in stretching and flexibility, which is his next focus.

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Barack Obama Raves Over Michelle's Beauty

Source: MEGA Barack Obama said he doesn't 'look as good' as wife Michelle.

While seated next to his wife as they chatted with People, Barack remarked, "I feel good, I mean, look, I don't look as good as her." "It's because you don't dye your hair. You could have made the choice,” she quipped. Barack balked on the notion, saying, "Yeah, it's too much trouble... but I feel great." He admitted Michelle is "way ahead" of him when it comes to stretching and flexibility. He noted that increasing his flexibility is his next physical milestone.

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'I Don't Want to Pop Nothing'

Source: MEGA Barack Obama admitted he doesn't partake in strenuous basketball games anymore.

Michelle teased that her husband needs to stretch his calves or he will "pop something." Barack agreed, saying, "I don't want to pop nothing," which explains why he avoids intense pickup basketball games now. "Now I will take folks on for a game of Horse," he continued. "We can have some shooting contests. I am not running up and down that court because I want to protect my knees and my Achilles. I don't want to be in a boot." "I'm in good shape if I'm just running north-south. You start getting me sideways, and I start worrying about something kind of going [wrong],” he admitted.

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'She Looks Spectacular'

Source: MEGA Michelle Obama admitted she's become 'fanatical' about tennis.

Michelle revealed she's taken up tennis, while Barack mentioned his goal of putting yoga mats down to practice. "I tend to get fanatical about stuff that I try. So I started deciding, I'm going to play tennis. And in order to get good at something, you've got to play," she said. "She's gotten very good," added the former president. "Michelle, obviously, she looks spectacular, but she is way ahead of me on the whole stretching and flexibility tip," he said. "And that is my next stage."

Source: MEGA 'She looks spectacular,' the former president said of his spouse.