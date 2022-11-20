Jenna Bush Hager Is 'So Proud' Of Malia & Sasha Obama, Says They're 'Incredible & Independent Women'
"I can't believe it," the TV host, 40, said in a new interview. "You know, they were the same age that we were when my grandfather [George H. W. Bush] became president. They were first and fourth graders."
"I have first and fourth graders," she shared of her her kids, Mila, 9, Poppy, 7, and Hal, 3, whom she shares with husband Henry Chase Hager. "Fourteen years ago, those little babies were just twinkles in my eyes when I was a teacher in Baltimore, Maryland. I did not have this job quite yet."
The mom-of-three lived in the White House 14 years ago when her father was president until 2009.
"To see them grow up to be incredible women, independent women — I mean, I think we knew they would be," she noted. "We saw those bright lights even then. But to think about how much their lives — and mine have changed in fourteen years, makes me so proud, slightly emotional. I can't believe it's been fourteen years."
In November 2020, Bush Hager gave a sweet shout-out to Malia and Sasha.
Twelve years ago (!!!) today — I drove from my job teaching in Baltimore to meet my mom and sister in DC to show the next residents of this house their new home. Barbara and I taught the girls how to slide down the banister and all the secrets of the White House we loved as little girls — the best hiding spots, the movie theatre, and bowling alley. We showed them our rooms that would soon be theirs. Twelve years! PS I love my “teacher outfit” it makes me nostalgic for that time," she wrote via Instagram.
These days, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, are thriving.
“Malia and Sasha have been doing precisely what Barack [Obama] and I were each doing at their age, which is dating around,” Michelle Obama shared of her kids. "It’s just one part of the life-building that’s happening for them these days, a piece of the larger puzzle. The truth is that I’m hoping our daughters won’t rush out of the flea market too quickly. I hope they will instead linger a while, allowing their relationships to remain fluid and youthful."