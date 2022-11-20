Jenna Bush Hager Is 'So Proud' Of Malia & Sasha Obama, Says They're 'Incredible & Independent Women'

"I can't believe it," the TV host, 40, said in a new interview. "You know, they were the same age that we were when my grandfather [George H. W. Bush] became president. They were first and fourth graders."

"I have first and fourth graders," she shared of her her kids, Mila, 9, Poppy, 7, and Hal, 3, whom she shares with husband Henry Chase Hager. "Fourteen years ago, those little babies were just twinkles in my eyes when I was a teacher in Baltimore, Maryland. I did not have this job quite yet."