Michelle Obama Pestering Sasha Obama, 22, to Get a Job After Graduation, Source Dishes
Michelle Obama is eager to get daughter Sasha into the workforce!
After the 22-year-old received her diploma from the University of Southern California this spring, the former First Lady has been nudging her youngest child to find a job as soon as possible.
"She’s telling Sasha she needs to get out there and start interviewing for positions," an insider spilled. "She’s heard a lot of her friends’ kids had jobs in line even before they graduated."
Sasha's older sister, Malia Obama, has been hard at work in Hollywood since she left school. The Harvard graduate joined the writers team for Prime series Swarm, and she's also set to direct a short film produced by Donald Glover.
However, Malia's younger sibling is eager to have a moment for herself before figuring out the rest of her life. "She wants to take the summer off to figure it out,” the source said of Sasha. “But Michelle suspects what she wants to do is hang out with her friends and party, and she’s not going to put up with that!”
Despite this current hurdle, Michelle recently opened up about how much fun parenting her two girls with President Barack Obama has been now that they are adults.
- Barack Obama Gets Handsy With Wife Michelle During Family Trip to Greece
- Barack Obama Reacts to Wife Michelle's Hilarious Confession About Not Being Attracted to Him for 10 Years
- Barack & Michelle Obama Vacation in Spain With Steven Spielberg & Kate Capshaw, Wives Join Bruce Springsteen on Stage: Photos
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"They had invited us over before dinner to have cocktails at their apartment and they had prepared a charcuterie tray and tried to make two very weak martinis,” the proud mom recalled during an interview last year of visiting her kids in Los Angeles. “They realized they didn't have any of the ingredients, but they were trying to, they were hosting us. It's just fun, watching them become themselves."
Seeing her children grow into their own has been especially rewarding after welcoming them back into their home during the COVID-19 pandemic. "It was an extra special treat to have them. That little bit of time,” she told Ellen DeGeneres last year. “Because being with them as adults, it's fun! I love them at every age.”
Star spoke to sources close to the Obamas.