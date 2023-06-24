Michelle Obama Pestering Sasha Obama, 22, to Get a Job After Graduation, Source Dishes

"They had invited us over before dinner to have cocktails at their apartment and they had prepared a charcuterie tray and tried to make two very weak martinis,” the proud mom recalled during an interview last year of visiting her kids in Los Angeles. “They realized they didn't have any of the ingredients, but they were trying to, they were hosting us. It's just fun, watching them become themselves."

Seeing her children grow into their own has been especially rewarding after welcoming them back into their home during the COVID-19 pandemic. "It was an extra special treat to have them. That little bit of time,” she told Ellen DeGeneres last year. “Because being with them as adults, it's fun! I love them at every age.”