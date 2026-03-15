Barbie Ferreira Nearly Spills Out of Curve-Hugging Dress at 2026 Oscars Amid Drastic Weight-Loss Journey: Photos
March 15 2026, Updated 8:22 p.m. ET
Barbie Ferreira stole the spotlight at the 2026 Oscars in an eye-catching bright blue gown.
On Sunday, March 15, the famed actress strutted down the star-studded red carpet ahead of the 98th Academy Awards, nearly spilling out of her floor-length dress as the fabric's corset hugged her curves in all the right places amid Ferreira's impressive weight loss journey.
Styling a cobalt blue custom ensemble designed by Zac Posen for GapStudio, Ferreira looked gorgeous with a drastic side part and loose bombshell brunette waves thanks to celebrity hairstylist Clayton Hawkins and Amika's Plus Size Perfect Body Hair Mousse, Headstrong Intense Hold Hairspray and Soulstruck Nourishing Dry Hair Mask.
The dress' button-down skirt made a statement, as the corset cinched her snatched waist while uniquely featuring 70 individual pieces of boning, according to E!'s Zanna Roberts Roberts Rassi.
An oversized bow was featured on the gown's backside.
Ferreira's stylist revealed details of her look via Instagram, noting the dress was paired with Beers jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes. Her glam was done by Kali Kennedy.
The Euphoria actress teased her look on social media one day before the awards show, uploading a black-and-white photo of the dress' bow and teasing the couture's color with a subtle blue emoji.
"Channeling all my favorite sirens tomorrow, some inspirations this week. watch the Oscars live tomorrow at 4pm pst/ 7pm est on abc & hulu 💙 see you there #oscars #oscars2026 #academypartner @theacademy," Ferreira captioned an Instagram carousel of images — which featured a stunning snap of the 29-year-old wearing nothing but a red velvet robe.
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'Weight Loss Looks Good on Her'
As photos and videos of Ferreira at the 2026 Oscars made their rounds on social media, fans gushed over the star's jaw-dropping look, with some calling out the Bob Trevino Likes It actress' slimmed-down physique.
"This is probably one of the best examples I’ve seen of a celeb losing weight and not looking weird afterward—very natural in the face and still looks like herself," one admirer praised, as another added, "She looks so pretty! Hope she doesn’t lose any more weight, she looks very good right now."
"Weight loss looks good on her," a third person admitted, while a fourth, quipped, "Here come the Ozempic comments."
Barbie Ferreira Once Addressed Being a 'Body-Image Activist'
Some social media users weren't fans of Ferreira's ensemble, however, with one troll declaring, "Looks like she's losing circulation," and another snubbing, "Everyone truly wants to be skinny lol."
Others ridiculed Ferreira for losing a ton of weight after promoting body positivity throughout the beginning of her career.
The Unpregnant actress addressed struggles she's faced surrounding her body image in the past, telling British Vogue in a 2020 interview, "Because I’m bigger, I get asked about body positivity in everything I do, which is redundant. It’s not helping to normalize things. Stepping into a career that has historically had rigid standards of beauty, people definitely projected me as this body-positive activist and I owned that in the beginning."
"But over the years, I’ve found my own version of that, where it’s not just about size. Now I’m kind of more like, ‘Let’s just shake this whole thing up.’ There’s this predestined fantasy in Hollywood and fashion that I’d literally love to see broken down so that anyone who is different can find their space in there," she said at the time while addressing whether she felt "comfortable" being called a "body-image activist" or if she'd rather "not be defined by" her body.