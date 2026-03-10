Barbie Ferreira Looks Unrecognizable as She Shows Off Her Abs in Sheer Cut-Out Dress During Paris Fashion Week: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Barbie Ferreira made a major style statement while attending the Jean Paul Gaultier show in Paris, turning heads with a bold and dramatic fashion moment. In a short clip circulating online, the actress and model confidently posed in a striking black gown with daring cut-outs and sheer details that highlight her toned physique. The long-sleeve dress hugged her curves and featured a large midsection cut-out that drew attention to her waist, creating a sleek and sculpted silhouette.

Source: @PopBase/X Barbie Ferreira attended the Jean Paul Gaultier show in Paris.

Ferreira kept the rest of her look simple, opting for minimal accessories so the statement outfit could take center stage. Her long brunette hair flowed in soft waves over her shoulders, while her makeup featured a natural glam look with defined brows and a soft lip color. Standing in front of flowing white curtains, the star shifted between poses for the camera, placing her hands on her hips and slightly turning to show off the dress from different angles.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with reactions. “are you kidding me who is this woman 😭,” one asked. Another added, “She looks good.” “Every time I see her i remember that she's not in Euphoria Season 3, and then I get sad,” a third suggested, referring to the hit HBO series Euphoria. “Love her abs,” a fourth chimed in. “Barbie always steals the spotlight,” a fifth mentioned.

Barbie Ferreira at the Jean Paul Gaultier show in Paris.



pic.twitter.com/LQbz9i0u9X — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 8, 2026 Source: @PopBase/X

In recent months, many fans have speculated that Ferreira may be using a weight-loss drug like Ozempic, as several celebrities have openly discussed turning to injectables to slim down. While some stars have admitted to using weight-loss medication, Ferreira has stayed quiet about how she has shed the pounds.

Source: @PopBase/X The star wore a sheer black cut-out dress.

The Euphoria alum’s followers have also been divided about her noticeably slimmer appearance. One fan wrote, "Why all of my role models are getting skinny? You gave me confidence, and I started to love my body, but now I think I should use that Ozempic s---."

According to insiders, the model — who made her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut in October 2025 — wanted to lose weight as part of a broader effort to refresh her career after leaving Euphoria.

Source: @PopBase/X;MEGA Fans praised Barbie Ferreira's toned physique.

"The opportunities have been drying up for Barbie and she knew that a reinvention was necessary to maintain longevity," a source shared. "She has such a strong drive to succeed in the industry and is incredibly talented."

Source: MEGA Barbie Ferreira has not addressed the Ozempic rumors.