or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Barbie Ferreira
OK LogoNEWS

Barbie Ferreira Looks Unrecognizable as She Shows Off Her Abs in Sheer Cut-Out Dress During Paris Fashion Week: Watch

barbie sheer cutout dress photos
Source: MEGA;@PopBase/X

Barbie Ferreira turned heads in a sheer cut-out dress at the Jean Paul Gaultier show in Paris.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 10 2026, Updated 10:32 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Barbie Ferreira made a major style statement while attending the Jean Paul Gaultier show in Paris, turning heads with a bold and dramatic fashion moment.

In a short clip circulating online, the actress and model confidently posed in a striking black gown with daring cut-outs and sheer details that highlight her toned physique. The long-sleeve dress hugged her curves and featured a large midsection cut-out that drew attention to her waist, creating a sleek and sculpted silhouette.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Barbie Ferreira attended the Jean Paul Gaultier show in Paris.
Source: @PopBase/X

Barbie Ferreira attended the Jean Paul Gaultier show in Paris.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Ferreira kept the rest of her look simple, opting for minimal accessories so the statement outfit could take center stage. Her long brunette hair flowed in soft waves over her shoulders, while her makeup featured a natural glam look with defined brows and a soft lip color.

Standing in front of flowing white curtains, the star shifted between poses for the camera, placing her hands on her hips and slightly turning to show off the dress from different angles.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with reactions.

“are you kidding me who is this woman 😭,” one asked.

Another added, “She looks good.”

“Every time I see her i remember that she's not in Euphoria Season 3, and then I get sad,” a third suggested, referring to the hit HBO series Euphoria.

“Love her abs,” a fourth chimed in.

“Barbie always steals the spotlight,” a fifth mentioned.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @PopBase/X
Article continues below advertisement

In recent months, many fans have speculated that Ferreira may be using a weight-loss drug like Ozempic, as several celebrities have openly discussed turning to injectables to slim down.

While some stars have admitted to using weight-loss medication, Ferreira has stayed quiet about how she has shed the pounds.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The star wore a sheer black cut-out dress.
Source: @PopBase/X

The star wore a sheer black cut-out dress.

MORE ON:
Barbie Ferreira

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Euphoria alum’s followers have also been divided about her noticeably slimmer appearance.

One fan wrote, "Why all of my role models are getting skinny? You gave me confidence, and I started to love my body, but now I think I should use that Ozempic s---."

Article continues below advertisement

According to insiders, the model — who made her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut in October 2025 — wanted to lose weight as part of a broader effort to refresh her career after leaving Euphoria.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Fans praised Barbie Ferreira's toned physique.
Source: @PopBase/X;MEGA

Fans praised Barbie Ferreira's toned physique.

Article continues below advertisement

"The opportunities have been drying up for Barbie and she knew that a reinvention was necessary to maintain longevity," a source shared. "She has such a strong drive to succeed in the industry and is incredibly talented."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Barbie Ferreira has not addressed the Ozempic rumors.
Source: MEGA

Barbie Ferreira has not addressed the Ozempic rumors.

Another insider claimed Ferreira is eager to expand her acting opportunities.

"She wants to be able to play s--- parts too and will do what it takes to succeed. Ozempic can offer a really easy way to achieve this,” they stated.

A separate source also weighed in on the buzz surrounding her transformation: "She is loving all the attention from it. It wouldn't surprise anyone if it was Ozempic though."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.