'He Has a Wife!': Alec Baldwin Slammed for Calling Barbra Streisand 'the Hottest Woman Ever'
Alec Baldwin loves Barbra Streisand!
The internet went wild after the 30 Rock actor, 65, took to the comments section of an Instagram video of the Funny Girl star, 81, performing the song "Lover, Come Back to Me" in 1965 — and suffice to say, he's a big fan!
"My God. This is the hottest woman. Ever." Baldwin — who is married to Hilaria Baldwin — wrote below the clip of a young Streisand.
Social media users were baffled by the bold remark, with one user writing below Comments By Celebs' post, "Very weird comment when he has a wife!"
"Cue Hilary suddenly being from Brooklyn!" a second social media user joked about the Hello Dolly star's hometown and Baldwin's wife's real name.
"I would use the adjectives — classic, elegant, stunning, timeless. Hot, just seems below her essence," a third person chimed in about Streisand.
"He’s not wrong about this one tho," another agreed.
Despite the Its Complicated star's admiration of the singing sensation, she has been happily married to James Brolin since July 1998.
"I don’t know, because nobody trains you," the actor, 83, said of his wedded bliss with the former Broadway star. "This is my third time — third marriage. I picked difficult situations the first two times, but I think you learn with each one. I’m a person that believes that if I’m wrong, that’s when I learn, and when I’m right, I haven’t learned a thing."
The Being Rose star admitted when he and Streisand have come across any issues, they have turned to therapy to help them out. "I do believe in counseling if anybody ever has a problem in their marriage. Bring in a referee, talk it over, and I swear to you, it will dispel by the end of the session, each time!" he said.
Brolin also learned to leave his wife alone when she's going through hectic times with her work. "When she’s busy, she’s really focused, and part of our good relationship is that I understand that," he shared. "And if I come to her with something important and she says, ‘I don’t have time right now,’ she doesn’t have time, period. That’s the way the mind works. You gotta focus."
"I’m always welcome when I get home. I always get notes, ‘Hurry home!’ When I get there, there’s always something kind of great waiting for me, some plan, and I try to reciprocate," he sweetly admitted.
Entertainment Tonight conducted the interview with Brolin.