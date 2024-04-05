Barbra Streisand Says Donald Trump 'Knows He's the One Who Should Go to Jail' as Legal Woes Get Worse
Barbra Streisand thinks Donald Trump continues to lash out at others because he's likely guilty amid his legal woes.
"Trump thinks the January 6th committee should go to jail. Here is Trump projecting again because he knows down deep that he’s the one who should go to jail," the legendary actress, 81, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday, April 4.
"Without Democrats being in charge there would be no Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, or access to healthcare through the Affordable Care Act. Republicans want to privatize or abolish these programs. Voters should be well aware of their intentions," the Hollywood star continued in her rant. "You can’t stop women wanting control over their own bodies. Some women don’t even know they’re pregnant until ten to twelve weeks. The GOP will feel this at the ballot box in November."
Streisand's social post comes after Trump, 77, linked an article from a website which claimed the “January 6 committee withheld crucial evidence from the public.” The article also claimed Representative Liz Cheney interviewed the Secret Service agent whose testimony was just released as part of the report.
“[Cheney] should go to Jail along with the rest of the Unselect Committee!” Trump wrote, to which Cheney fired back: “Hi Donald: you know these are lies. You have had all the grand jury & J6 transcripts for many months. You’re trying to halt your 1/6 trial because your VP, WH counsel, WH aides, campaign & DOJ officials etc will testify against you. You’re afraid of the truth and you should be.”
Trump is facing numerous legal challenges, including potentially playing a role in the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack.
However, Trump has denied any part in the event. During an interview with NBC's Meet the Press in September 2023, he refused to share how he spent January 6 once the insurrection began.
“I’m not going to tell you. I’ll tell people later at an appropriate time,” Trump told TV personality Kristen Welker after she asked if he spent that afternoon watching the attack on television in a dining room at the White House.
During a March rally in Ohio, Trump said he supports the people who participated in January 6.
"Please rise for the horribly and unfairly treated January 6 hostages," an announcer said.
"Thank you very much, and you see the spirit from the hostages, and that's what they are — hostages," he said.