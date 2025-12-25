What Is Barron Trump Studying at NYU? Inside His College Life After His Transfer to the D.C. Campus
Barron Trump Began His Freshman Year in 2024
Is Barron Trump following in his father's footsteps?
The 19-year-old son of Donald and Melania Trump started his freshman year at New York University in September 2024.
"He's a very high aptitude child, but he's no longer a child," Donald said. "He's just passed into something beyond child-dom. He's doing great."
Barron lived at Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan at the time, as his mother reportedly wanted to guide him during his first year in college.
"She will do everything she can to make sure Barron does well in school and is socially and mentally adjusted to his life as a college student," a source said of Melania. "Living in a dorm in a college town isn't in the stars for him at this point… Barron already has his own political ideas. It all needs to be monitored in light of the situation."
What Is Barron Trump Studying at New York University?
In 2024, Barron began studying business at NYU's Stern School of Business in Lower Manhattan, which ranks among the top business schools in the U.S.
In an interview with Daily Mail, the president confirmed his son considered the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business.
"I went to Wharton, and that was certainly one that we were considering. We didn't do that," he detailed. "We went to Stern."
Barron Trump Was Described as an 'Oddity' on Campus
As Barron kept a low profile while at the Manhattan campus, former president of NYU College Republicans Kaya Walker said Barron was "sort of like an oddity on campus."
"He goes to class, he goes home," she said in a Vanity Fair story, adding one of the professors said he "doesn't really belong here."
On the other hand, he reportedly socialized with his friends on Discord rather than giving them his phone number.
"If people get the number, they would give it out and then a million people would be calling nonstop. You'd have to change the number constantly and it'd become a merry-go-round," a source shared. "It's gamer bro culture, they ask each other for their gamer tag. He knows the people."
A separate insider also noted Barron was "a ladies' man" who was "really popular with the ladies."
"He's tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he's pretty attractive — yes, even liberal people like him," they added.
Barron Trump Transferred to New York University's Washington, D.C., Campus
Barron was expected to return to NYU's Greenwich Village campus on September 2 for his sophomore year. However, campus security officers said he was "doing a semester at another NYU campus."
It was then confirmed he had transferred to the D.C. campus, which offers courses in politics, journalism, history, economics and public policy. The campus is only a few blocks from the White House.
Barron Trump Is Residing at the White House While Attending Classes at the Washington, D.C., Campus
While giving Fox News' Laura Ingraham a White House tour, Donald appeared to reveal that Barron is living at the POTUS' official residence following his transfer.
"Barron's going to be tremendous. He is very meticulous," he said. "He's here, he's right upstairs."