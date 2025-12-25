What Is Barron Trump Studying at NYU? Inside His College Life After His Transfer to the D.C. Campus

Article continues below advertisement

Barron Trump Began His Freshman Year in 2024

Source: MEGA Barron Trump is now studying at New York University's Washington, D.C., campus.

Is Barron Trump following in his father's footsteps? The 19-year-old son of Donald and Melania Trump started his freshman year at New York University in September 2024. "He's a very high aptitude child, but he's no longer a child," Donald said. "He's just passed into something beyond child-dom. He's doing great." Barron lived at Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan at the time, as his mother reportedly wanted to guide him during his first year in college. "She will do everything she can to make sure Barron does well in school and is socially and mentally adjusted to his life as a college student," a source said of Melania. "Living in a dorm in a college town isn't in the stars for him at this point… Barron already has his own political ideas. It all needs to be monitored in light of the situation."

What Is Barron Trump Studying at New York University?

Source: MEGA Barron Trump relocated to Trump Tower when he started college.

In 2024, Barron began studying business at NYU's Stern School of Business in Lower Manhattan, which ranks among the top business schools in the U.S. In an interview with Daily Mail, the president confirmed his son considered the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business. "I went to Wharton, and that was certainly one that we were considering. We didn't do that," he detailed. "We went to Stern."

Barron Trump Was Described as an 'Oddity' on Campus

Source: MEGA The president of NYU's College Republicans was forced to resign after calling Barron Trump an 'oddity on campus.'

Barron Trump Transferred to New York University's Washington, D.C., Campus

Source: MEGA The public assumed Barron Trump would to return to the same campus for his second year.

Barron was expected to return to NYU's Greenwich Village campus on September 2 for his sophomore year. However, campus security officers said he was "doing a semester at another NYU campus." It was then confirmed he had transferred to the D.C. campus, which offers courses in politics, journalism, history, economics and public policy. The campus is only a few blocks from the White House.

Barron Trump Is Residing at the White House While Attending Classes at the Washington, D.C., Campus

Source: MEGA Barron Trump was not seen during the Manhattan campus' first week of classes in the fall.