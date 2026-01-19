or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Barron Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Barron Trump and Ex-Girlfriend Are Reconnecting 2 Months After Split, Claim Insiders: The Relationship 'Clearly Matters to Both of Them'

Photo of Melania, Barron and Donald Trump
Source: mega

Sources claimed Barron Trump and his ex-girlfriend are back in touch two months after they parted ways.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 19 2026, Published 11:50 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Is Barron Trump off the market?

According to an insider, the first son's stoic appearance over the December 2025 holidays was due to a recent breakup, but it seems like the 19-year-old and his love interest may be back together.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Barron Trump's Heartbreak

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of An insider claimed Barron Trump ended a romantic relationship in November 2025.
Source: mega

An insider claimed Barron Trump ended a romantic relationship in November 2025.

"Barron ended a relationship in November that he genuinely thought would last. They were approaching their one-year anniversary in January, and that mattered to him," the source spilled to Rob Shuter's Substack.

The insider said they purposely kept things out of the spotlight, as "it wasn’t about attention — it was about protecting something real."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Sources claimed the first son and his ex have reconnected two months after splitting up.
Source: mega

Sources claimed the first son and his ex have reconnected two months after splitting up.

Another source said the NYU student wasn't "brooding" over the split — which was prompted by the mystery lady wanting to "stay focused on her own path" — as he was just "processing" the situation.

However, friends of the pair claimed they're now "both regrouping."

"There’s no bitterness — just the continuation of something that clearly matters to both of them," the source explained.

Article continues below advertisement

The First Son Had a Date at Trump Tower in 2025

MORE ON:
Barron Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of The identify of Barron Trump's girlfriend remains unknown.
Source: mega

The identify of Barron Trump's girlfriend remains unknown.

Not much is known about Donald and Melania Trump's only child, though in September 2025, it was reported that he had a female guest over at Trump Tower in NYC for a date, resulting in him shutting down an entire floor to ensure they had privacy.

The identity of his date was never revealed.

Article continues below advertisement

Barron Trump Was Called 'an Oddity on Campus' at NYU

Photo of Barron Trump is currently a sophomore at NYU.
Source: mega

Barron Trump is currently a sophomore at NYU.

As OK! reported, former president of NYU College Republicans Kaya Walker dissed Barron in an April 2025 piece for Vanity Fair, calling him "an oddity on campus. He goes to class, he goes home."

Kaya also claimed one of her professors once admitted that Barron "doesn't really belong here."

After taking classes in Manhattan for his freshman year, it was reported that as a sophomore, he transferred to NYU's Washington, D.C., campus.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Barron Trump's Social Life

Photo of An insider claimed Barron Trump doesn't like giving out his personal phone number.
Source: mega

An insider claimed Barron Trump doesn't like giving out his personal phone number.

Though Barron hasn't been seen out with any of his peers lately, an insider claimed he does have friends, though he mostly communicates with them through video games and the app Discord.

The insider said the teen doesn't really give out his phone number because it "creates more trouble than it's worth."

"If people get the number, they would give it out and then a million people would be calling nonstop. You'd have to change the number constantly and it'd become a merry-go-round. It's gamer bro culture, they ask each other for their gamer tag," the insider revealed of his preferred form of communication. "He knows the people."

Barron turns 20 years old on March 20.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.