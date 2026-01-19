Barron Trump and Ex-Girlfriend Are Reconnecting 2 Months After Split, Claim Insiders: The Relationship 'Clearly Matters to Both of Them'
Jan. 19 2026, Published 11:50 a.m. ET
Is Barron Trump off the market?
According to an insider, the first son's stoic appearance over the December 2025 holidays was due to a recent breakup, but it seems like the 19-year-old and his love interest may be back together.
Inside Barron Trump's Heartbreak
"Barron ended a relationship in November that he genuinely thought would last. They were approaching their one-year anniversary in January, and that mattered to him," the source spilled to Rob Shuter's Substack.
The insider said they purposely kept things out of the spotlight, as "it wasn’t about attention — it was about protecting something real."
Another source said the NYU student wasn't "brooding" over the split — which was prompted by the mystery lady wanting to "stay focused on her own path" — as he was just "processing" the situation.
However, friends of the pair claimed they're now "both regrouping."
"There’s no bitterness — just the continuation of something that clearly matters to both of them," the source explained.
The First Son Had a Date at Trump Tower in 2025
Not much is known about Donald and Melania Trump's only child, though in September 2025, it was reported that he had a female guest over at Trump Tower in NYC for a date, resulting in him shutting down an entire floor to ensure they had privacy.
The identity of his date was never revealed.
Barron Trump Was Called 'an Oddity on Campus' at NYU
As OK! reported, former president of NYU College Republicans Kaya Walker dissed Barron in an April 2025 piece for Vanity Fair, calling him "an oddity on campus. He goes to class, he goes home."
Kaya also claimed one of her professors once admitted that Barron "doesn't really belong here."
After taking classes in Manhattan for his freshman year, it was reported that as a sophomore, he transferred to NYU's Washington, D.C., campus.
Inside Barron Trump's Social Life
Though Barron hasn't been seen out with any of his peers lately, an insider claimed he does have friends, though he mostly communicates with them through video games and the app Discord.
The insider said the teen doesn't really give out his phone number because it "creates more trouble than it's worth."
"If people get the number, they would give it out and then a million people would be calling nonstop. You'd have to change the number constantly and it'd become a merry-go-round. It's gamer bro culture, they ask each other for their gamer tag," the insider revealed of his preferred form of communication. "He knows the people."
Barron turns 20 years old on March 20.