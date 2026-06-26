Politics 'Worried' Barron Trump Was the First to Inform Donald Trump of Charlie Kirk's Assassination, New Book Reveals Source: MEGA A book claimed Barron Trump feared for his father's safety after Charlie Kirk was shot. Lesley Abravanel June 26 2026, Updated 2:07 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

The newly released explosive book Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump by New York Times journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan claims Barron Trump was the first person to break the news of Charlie Kirk's assassination to President Donald Trump. Regime Change describes a chaotic White House response, in which staff frantically sought information while a secure Signal chat involving the Trumps, J.D. Vance and Charlie buzzed with panic. Notably, a distressed Barron allegedly bypassed official channels to inform his father directly that his friend Charlie had been shot.

Article continues below advertisement

Barron Trump Called His Dad

Source: MEGA Barron Trump informed the president of Charlie Kirk's shocking assassination.

The Turning Point USA founder was fatally shot in September 2025 while speaking at a college campus event in Utah. Barron, then 19 and a major admirer of the right-wing activist, heard the news and immediately phoned his father in a state of distress. “Trump’s youngest son, Barron, had already called to tell his father that Kirk had been shot,” the writers claim.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The POTUS tried to calm down a panicked Barron Trump, the book alleged.

“The nineteen-year-old Barron was a big fan of Kirk’s... He had been worried about an assassin taking another shot at his father,” the authors wrote. Shaken by the violence, Barron reportedly warned his father about his own safety, telling him, "This is what happens when you go out there.” The book also notes that an uncharacteristically paternal POTUS tried to ease his son's panic by telling him, "Calm down, honey, calm down.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

How Did the President React to the Shooting?

Source: MEGA The president allegedly called Charlie Kirk a 'good guy' after he heard the news.

This rare display of affection sparked considerable online buzz about Donald's personal nickname for his youngest son. White House aides scrambling for information noted that while Donald tried to soothe Barron, the president himself was clearly unnerved and shaken by Charlie's sudden death. “Man, Charlie,” Donald said, according to the book. “He’s such a good guy. He really helped me out in 2024. He got the youth vote.” The president asked his obsessively loyal aide, Natalie Harp, to show the footage of the death to him, but the co-authors spilled, “he quickly looked away.” “It’s horrible,” he said, according to the book. “Poor Charlie.”

J.D. Vance Had a Different Account

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance previously claimed he was the first to inform the president of Charlie Kirk's shooting.