White House Aide Left Gushing Notes to Donald Trump in 'Personal Spaces,' New Book Reveals: 'You Are All That Matters to Me' 

Article continues below advertisement

According to Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, the explosive new book by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, Donald Trump aide Natalie Harp left adoring notes for the president in "personal spaces." The report details obsessive, intense loyalty, with Harp frequently curating positive content to maintain a high morale environment for the former president. The 34-year-old former conservative TV anchor’s intense devotion to the octogenarian has been widely documented by multiple journalists and biographers who detail the inner workings of his orbit. Her unique and highly supportive role has frequently surprised other political insiders.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Natalie Harp allegedly leaves adoring notes for the president.

Article continues below advertisement

Natalie Harp Sees the President as Her 'Protector'

Source: MEGA Natalie Harp reportedly called Donald Trump her 'guardian and protector in this life.'

Harp earned her nickname "the human printer" because she follows Trump everywhere — including to golf courses — carrying a laptop and a portable printer. She uses them to hand-deliver a constant stream of flattering news articles and social media comments to maintain his high morale. In their book, Haberman and Swan revealed Harp left adoring letters for Trump that contained phrases like, "You are all that matters to me" and thanked him for being her "Guardian and Protector in this life."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Journalist Michael Wolff claimed Natalie Harp slept in a golf club locker room to be in close proximity to the president.

Journalist Michael Wolff wrote in his book All or Nothing that when Trump’s campaign moved to his Bedminster, N.J., golf club for the summer, Harp was intentionally denied a room by staffers trying to limit her access. In response, she reportedly arranged to sleep in the club’s women's locker room to remain in close proximity to the president. Harp bypasses traditional White House chains of command to type up Trump's Truth Social posts. According to reports in The Wall Street Journal, she feeds him unvetted internet content, which has occasionally resulted in highly controversial or incendiary posts. Trump was reportedly encouraged by Harp to post the infamous racist video that depicted the Obamas as apes and an image casting him as a Christ-like figure. Following bipartisan condemnation, both posts were later deleted.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Admires Natalie Harp's Dedication

Source: MEGA Sources revealed that Natalie Harp feels the POTUS saved her life with his medical legislation.

Despite that, Trump, described as increasingly lonely and isolated, has spoken of Harp in glowing terms. He told staffers she "was the only one who loved him as much as his wife and kids," Haberman and Swan wrote. Harp's intense loyalty stems from her background as a bone cancer survivor. She publicly credited Trump's "Right to Try" medical legislation with saving her life — a claim she made on stage at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Source: MEGA The White House aide was nicknamed 'the human printer' since she's always printing out positive articles to show the president.