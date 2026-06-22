Donald Trump's Pet Name for Youngest Son Barron Revealed
June 22 2026, Published 6:26 p.m. ET
An explosive new exposé of President Donald Trump has revealed the octogenarian’s uncharacteristically tender pet name for his youngest son, 20-year-old Barron.
According to the book Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, Donald dubbed Barron “honey” in a rare display of affection during a tense time in his son’s life.
The book details a tense moment when Barron, then 19, called his father in a panic after learning conservative activist Charlie Kirk had been fatally shot.
'Calm Down, Honey, Calm Down'
Worried about his father's safety in front of large crowds, Barron was calmed by the typically gruff, emotionally devoid president, who reportedly told him, “Calm down, honey, calm down.”
Melania Trump, on the other hand, allegedly refers to her son as “little Donald.”
Despite Barron standing at an impressive six feet eight inches tall, the president has also occasionally referred to him as his — or Melania’s, rather — “little boy.”
The sweet term of endearment isn’t exclusive to Barron; Donald’s middle son, Eric, shares that his dad sometimes calls him "honey" during their private conversations.
He has mentioned this pet's name on several occasions, including during a podcast interview, where he recalled his father speaking to him in the car after his father's felony conviction in New York.
The elusive and allegedly lonely Barron has allegedly formed a controversial alliance with the "manosphere,” a toxic male group that shuns effusive affection, particularly the network surrounding accused rapist and s-- trafficker Andrew Tate.
- Donald Trump Bizarrely Claims Wife Melania 'Takes Great Care of' Barron: 'He's Talking Like He's Not Sure If He's His Son'
- Daddy Issues — Donald Trump 'Hasn't Got Time' For Son Barron, Top Shrink Claims
- 'She's Livid': Melania Trump Could Divorce Donald Trump for Using Son Barron in Political Post, Source Claims
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Barron Trump 'Deeply Hurt' by Charlie Kirk's Death
Tate associates, such as far-right influencer Justin Waller, have reportedly acted as mentors for Barron, advising him on style and dating while facilitating direct calls with Tate.
According to reports, Barron was a tremendous fan of Charlie and had previously asked his father to arrange a personal lunch meeting with the slain MAGA influencer.
The POTUS publicly shared Barron's grief during a September 2025 interview on Fox & Friends, noting that his son was rarely so full of praise for a public figure and was “deeply hurt” by his death.
The enigmatic Barron was described as an “oddity” when he attended New York University’s main campus in Manhattan.
'He Goes to Class, He Goes Home'
While discussing what it was like having Barron as a fellow student at New York University, Kaya Walker told Vanity Fair that he was "an oddity on campus" because "he goes to class, he goes home.”
When Melania mentioned in an interview that she still parents her son "nonstop," some critics on social media trolled the family dynamic, with one viral post calling the protective parenting style "creepy-weird" for a 20-year-old.