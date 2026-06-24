Politics Married Donald Trump Gushes Over Female Aide Who Will 'Never Leave' His Side Source: MEGA Donald Trump reportedly said aide Natalie Harp loves him as much as his own family and will 'never leave' his side. Lesley Abravanel June 24 2026, Published 2:51 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump reportedly bragged to White House staffers that his executive assistant, Natalie Harp, loves him as much as his own family and will "never leave" his side. Details regarding their working relationship emerged in the explosive new book Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, authored by New York Times White House correspondents Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan. According to the book, Trump frequently refers to the 34-year-old aide as "Nah-ta-lee," adopting a French-style pronunciation of her name.

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A Presidential Bond

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said Natalie Harp is 'the only one who loved him as much as his wife and his kids.'

During the early months of his second presidential term, Trump reportedly told aides that Harp is "the only one who loves him as much as his wife and his kids." Harp, a former conservative TV anchor, earned the nickname “the human printer” because she famously follows Trump everywhere — including onto the golf course — carrying a laptop and a portable printer in a duffel bag to hand-deliver stacks of positive news articles and social media comments to boost his morale. She ingratiated herself with the praise-loving commander-in-chief by gushing over his gold-plated White House décor.

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'Devout Aide Natalie Harp Would Gush With Delight'

Source: MEGA 'Most responses were muted,' the book claimed of reactions from White House staffers to Donald Trump's renovations.

“As the year progressed, he kept jamming more gold pieces onto the mantel,” the authors wrote. “When Trump asked White House residence staff what they thought of the glittering display, most responses were muted, but his devout aide Natalie Harp would gush with delight.” The book notes that Harp has left deeply personal, adoring letters in Trump's personal spaces. In one note, she referred to Trump as her "Guardian and Protector in this Life" and wrote, "You are all that matters to me." Harp's intense focus on the president has previously unnerved others within Trump's inner circle.

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Source: MEGA 'You are all that matters to me,' Natalie Harp allegedly wrote to the president.

Journalist Michael Wolff reported in his 2025 book All or Nothing that the Secret Service at one point flagged her behavioral patterns as a potential security consideration. When confronted with these concerns, Trump reportedly dismissed them, saying, "Nonsense... she just loves her president." Aggressive White House Communications Director Steven Cheung has consistently defended Harp, publicly describing her as a "trusted and valued member of President Trump's team" with a work ethic second to none.

'She'll Never Leave Me'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump reportedly dismissed concerns about Natalie Harp, saying, 'Nonsense... she just loves her president.'