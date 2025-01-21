Did Barron Trump Whisper to Joe Biden? President's Son Goes Viral After 'Classy' Inauguration Day Behavior
Barron Trump has gone viral again — but this time not for liking his sootcase.
Donald Trump's youngest son is being praised on social media for his behavior during the president's inauguration on Monday, January 20, after the 18-year-old was filmed shaking hands with former POTUS Joe Biden and his VP, Kamala Harris.
In videos shared to social media, Barron could be seen exchanging no more than a few words with Joe as the six-foot-seven teenager bent over to shake his hand.
In a moment that has been miscommunicated online, Barron then turned to greet Kamala, again muttering what was likely no more than a hello of sorts as he extended his arm for a handshake.
Based on certain angles of the interaction, many viewers were fooled into thinking Barron said more to Joe than he appeared to, since Kamala was cut out of some camera shots.
After the exchange caused a stir on social media, communications coach Judi James spoke to a news publication to debunk theories surrounding the encounter.
"Barron very confidently and by all appearances charmingly bent to shake hands and exchange a few words with Biden," she stated, describing the quick Inauguration Day moment. "And although Biden's face seems to fall as though Barron has passed on some kind of sinister threat or message, the truth was less dramatic as Barron seemed to be leaning to greet Kamala and Biden's face was registering the fact that he'd finished his greeting ritual with Trump's son."
Regardless of what Barron may have whispered to both Joe and Kamala, many fans of the first son took to social media to praise the New York University student's behavior.
"Barron is so classy and knows how to act respectfully," one supporter declared in the comments section of a YouTube Short video capturing the interaction, as another admirer stated: "Baron is a gentleman who has been raised properly."
"Direct eye contact and a handshake. A respectful thing. Young men don’t do this very often nowadays," a third fan noted, while a fourth praised Donald's wife, Melania Trump, 54, for her son's upbringing.
"Barron showed so much grace in class. His mama raised him to be respectful even in the face of adversity. She should be proud of him. He grew up to be a fine young man and he resembles Trump when Trump was young. You should take a bow Melania you did a fine job raising Barron," the individual expressed of the Slovenian former model — who tied the knot with the Republican president in 2005.
Barron is Melania's only child, though the U.S. Commander-in-Chief, 78, is also a dad to his sons Donald Jr., 47, and Eric, 41, as well as daughters Ivanka, 43, and Tiffany, 31. All five Trump children were present at their father's Inauguration Day ceremonies.