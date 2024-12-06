Sabrina Carpenter All Smiles as She Attends NYC Christmas Special Premiere in First Sighting Since Barry Keoghan Split: Photos
What split?
Sabrina Carpenter looked carefree as she attended A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter screening in New York City on Thursday, December 5 — just a few days after it was revealed she is single following her breakup from Barry Keoghan.
In new photos, the "Espresso" singer, 25, was all smiles as she kept warm in a black and white coat, which she paired with black open-toed heels with white fur.
The blonde babe was seen waving to fans before she went inside the Paris Theater ahead of her special, which begins streaming on Friday, December 6, on Netflix.
As OK! previously reported, Carpenter and the Saltburn star, 32, recently went their separate ways.
"They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break," an insider confirmed about the duo, who first sparked dating rumors in early December 2023.
However, gossip account Deuxmoi claimed Carpenter called off their romance after learning the Hollywood star “had been chatting with [an] influencer behind her back for months in a not-innocent-at-all way.”
An insider claimed the actor was “busy getting very cozy at San Vicente Bungalows with a blonde, semi-famous LA based influencer (who’s particularly big on tiktok).”
Social media sleuths then claimed Breckie Hall was the unnamed influencer — and she fueled rumors even more when she reposted videos hinting at her being the mystery woman.
She shared tons of TikTok videos discussing Carpenter and Keoghan's alleged romantic demise, resulting in people accusing her of being a "homewrecker."
The two have yet to comment on the split.
This is hardly the first time the former flames' relationship made headlines, as in August, Keoghan made it clear they were still an item.
"'BED CHEM' my fave just sayin’ m’darling @sabrinacarpenter," he gushed via Instagram following the release of Carpenter's album Short n' Sweet.
For her part, Carpenter explained why she chose her boyfriend to star in the Disney Channel alum's "Please Please Please" music video.
"I, genuinely — like, a not-even-biased opinion — I was like, 'Who’s the greatest actor that I can find for this music video?’ And he was next to me, in a chair," Carpenter gushed just two months ago. "And he was so excited about it."