Care-Free Breckie Hill Poses in Tight Dress Amid Claims She Broke Up Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan's Romance: Photo
Barry Keoghan seemingly proved Sabrina Carpenter right — even after she begged him to "Please Please Please" not!
Now, TikTok star Breckie Hill has been left to face the brunt of backlash from the pop icon's fans, as the social media creator was labeled a "homewrecker" amid accusations Keoghan cheated on Carpenter with her.
Hill appears unfazed by the drama, as she shared a sultry snap to Instagram on Wednesday, December 4.
In the Instagram Story photo, Hill was barefoot while posing in a curve-hugging gray midi dress — which her nipples peaked through. The thirst trap, taken in front of a bathroom mirror, showcased her flawless physique and stunning blonde hair.
The TikToker was brought into buzz about Carpenter and Keoghan's alleged split after a source tipped off the celebrity gossip site Deuxmoi.
"On the closing night of her biggest tour to date in LA, he was busy getting very cozy at San Vicente Bungalows with a blonde, semi-famous, LA based influencer (who's particularly big on TikTok)," the confidante confessed in reference to an "A-list singer" and a "foreign actor."
The insider continued, "I snooped around a bit out of curiosity and apparently he and his pop star girlfriend called it quits very suddenly less than a week before her final shows in L.A. after she found out he had been chatting with said influencer behind her back for months in a not-innocent-at-all way... He had messed up before and she had forgiven him but nothing as serious and infidelity is where she draws the line."
While Hill wasn't specifically name-dropped in the tipster's message, she proceeded to savagely repost tons of TikTok videos discussing Carpenter and Keoghan's alleged romantic demise, causing critics to accuse her of "bragging" about being the other woman.
Hill was then called out by famed college gymnast Olivia Dunne, who has had problems with the fellow TikTok star in the past.
"When her true colors are finally revealed in the national media," Dunne wrote in a shady video shared to the social media app.
Amid speculation about Keoghan stepping out on Carpenter, a source confirmed to People that the high-profile couple had called it quits on their relatioship after roughly one year together.
"They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break," the insider admitted.
While split rumors had been circulating for months before recent news of their alleged breakup, Keoghan confirmed they were still going strong as recently as August.
"'BED CHEM' my fave just sayin’ m’darling @sabrinacarpenter," he gushed via Instagram following the release of the "Espresso" singer's album Short n' Sweet.
In October, Carpenter explained why she chose her boyfriend to star in the Disney Channel alum's "Please Please Please" music video.
"I, genuinely — like, a not-even-biased opinion — I was like, 'Who’s the greatest actor that I can find for this music video?’ And he was next to me, in a chair," Carpenter gushed just two months ago. "And he was so excited about it."