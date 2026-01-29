or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Style > Barry Keoghan
OK LogoCELEBRITY STYLE & FASHION NEWS

Barry Keoghan Trolled After Debuting Ringo Starr Hair Transformation Ahead of Beatles Biopic: 'A Whole Mess Actually'

photo of Barry Keoghan
Source: mega

The Irish actor is being trolled for his new 'do.

Jan. 29 2026, Updated 6:01 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Barry Keoghan is being mercilessly mocked online after rocking a new hairstyle famously worn by Beatles legend Ringo Starr.

The Irish actor — who is set to portray the musician in an upcoming biopic about the iconic English rock band — debuted a shaggy 'do at the premiere of his new thriller Crime 101 in London, England, on Wednesday, January 28.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of 'How did he get worse?' one person wondered.
Source: mega

'How did he get worse?' one person wondered.

Countless critics are trolling the Saltburn star's mop-top look, with one person on X quipping, "Is the crime him????"

Others joined in on the ridiculing, with more than one social media user describing his hair transformation as a "jump scare."

"How did he get worse?" a third asked, while another commented, "a whole mess actually."

"I still don’t understand how this guy got Sabrina [Carpenter]," someone else chimed in of his ex-girlfriend. A number of other users echoed the sentiment, wondering what the pop star saw in him.

"I am so glad Sabrina Carpenter escaped," someone penned.

Article continues below advertisement

When Did Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter Split?

image of Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter dated for about a year.
Source: mega

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter dated for about a year.

Keoghan, 33, and the "Espresso" hitmaker, 26, dated for about a year before splitting in December 2024.

The relationship's demise was said to be due to both of them having busy lifestyles with countless commitments that made it hard for them to spend time with each other.

An insider said of the break-up at the time, "It was frustrating being apart so much, and the long-distance factor really did them in. Sabrina and Barry aren’t opposed to revisiting their relationship later down the road, but as of now: It’s over."

MORE ON:
Barry Keoghan

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'You’re Missing a Few Key Details There'

image of Sabrina Carpenter called it 'tricky' to 'navigate' dating as a young woman in the spotlight.
Source: mega

Sabrina Carpenter called it 'tricky' to 'navigate' dating as a young woman in the spotlight.

Six months after the former couple made headlines for calling it quits, the "Manchild" singer seemingly addressed the speculation surrounding the split.

"You’re like, ‘That didn’t happen then. That did happen then. You’re missing a few key details there,'" she said of the online rumors in a Rolling Stone interview published in June 2025.

"People underestimate how tricky it is to navigate being a young woman, having relationships, and then having a bunch of strangers have opinions on them," Carpenter added.

image of The Grammy-winning pop star claimed she's 'immune and numb' to the comments about her relationships.
Source: mega

The Grammy-winning pop star claimed she's 'immune and numb' to the comments about her relationships.

However, the Grammy winner went on to describe herself as "immune and numb" to the commentary on her dating life.

"Surely, all of these people that are commenting, if they had the same microscope on their personal lives, I don’t think they’d be as eloquently spoken as me,” she said. "I know it’s a tale as old as time. It’s just unfortunate that it’s still a tale."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.