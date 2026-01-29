CELEBRITY STYLE & FASHION NEWS Barry Keoghan Trolled After Debuting Ringo Starr Hair Transformation Ahead of Beatles Biopic: 'A Whole Mess Actually' Source: mega The Irish actor is being trolled for his new 'do. Allie Fasanella Jan. 29 2026, Updated 6:01 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Barry Keoghan is being mercilessly mocked online after rocking a new hairstyle famously worn by Beatles legend Ringo Starr. The Irish actor — who is set to portray the musician in an upcoming biopic about the iconic English rock band — debuted a shaggy 'do at the premiere of his new thriller Crime 101 in London, England, on Wednesday, January 28.

Source: mega 'How did he get worse?' one person wondered.

Countless critics are trolling the Saltburn star's mop-top look, with one person on X quipping, "Is the crime him????" Others joined in on the ridiculing, with more than one social media user describing his hair transformation as a "jump scare." "How did he get worse?" a third asked, while another commented, "a whole mess actually." "I still don’t understand how this guy got Sabrina [Carpenter]," someone else chimed in of his ex-girlfriend. A number of other users echoed the sentiment, wondering what the pop star saw in him. "I am so glad Sabrina Carpenter escaped," someone penned.

When Did Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter Split?

Source: mega Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter dated for about a year.

Keoghan, 33, and the "Espresso" hitmaker, 26, dated for about a year before splitting in December 2024. The relationship's demise was said to be due to both of them having busy lifestyles with countless commitments that made it hard for them to spend time with each other. An insider said of the break-up at the time, "It was frustrating being apart so much, and the long-distance factor really did them in. Sabrina and Barry aren’t opposed to revisiting their relationship later down the road, but as of now: It’s over."

'You’re Missing a Few Key Details There'

Source: mega Sabrina Carpenter called it 'tricky' to 'navigate' dating as a young woman in the spotlight.

Six months after the former couple made headlines for calling it quits, the "Manchild" singer seemingly addressed the speculation surrounding the split. "You’re like, ‘That didn’t happen then. That did happen then. You’re missing a few key details there,'" she said of the online rumors in a Rolling Stone interview published in June 2025. "People underestimate how tricky it is to navigate being a young woman, having relationships, and then having a bunch of strangers have opinions on them," Carpenter added.

Source: mega The Grammy-winning pop star claimed she's 'immune and numb' to the comments about her relationships.