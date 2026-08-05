Barry Manilow Cancels Kentucky Concert at the Last Minute Due to 'Unforeseen Circumstances' — 9 Months After Cancer Diagnosis
Aug. 5 2026, Updated 7:17 a.m. ET
Barry Manilow unexpectedly called off his concert in Lexington, Ky., just hours before he was set to take the stage.
The performance, which was scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, was postponed that same day, though no specific reason for the sudden change was provided.
“Due to unforeseen circumstances, tonight’s show in Lexington has been rescheduled,” an X post from Manilow, 83, read.
The Star's Health Battle Has Taken a Toll
The canceled performance comes weeks after the legendary entertainer reflected on how his battle with lung cancer continues to affect both his life and career.
Doctors previously removed a Stage 1 cancerous tumor from his left lung. Although the surgery was successful, Manilow later returned to the hospital after developing pneumonia.
"There were a couple of moments there that I thought this may be goodbye," he said on Good Morning America. "But these people at this hospital, they were just angels, saints. I could cry so hard every time I think about these nurses and doctors."
The singer also admitted that the surgery dramatically impacted the one thing he has relied on throughout his decades-long career.
"My voice — I don't know whether it's coming back," he admitted. "I did my first sound check about a month ago and I didn't sound like me at all. I just couldn't believe that it's over. That is really upsetting. Because I don't want it to stop."
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Manilow Reflected on His Career
After spending more than 50 years performing, Manilow said he never truly appreciated his voice until it began to change.
"I don't take it seriously," he said. "Now I do, because it doesn't seem to be there the way it always was."
The "Copacabana" singer first revealed his lung cancer diagnosis on December 22, 2025, after undergoing an MRI following a severe case of bronchitis.
"They checked my lungs, and they found the dot, the spot, that thing that you don't want to, you don't want to ever have," Manilow said. "They said I had lung cancer and we have to get it out. It was just too heavy for me.”
Looking Ahead With Gratitude
Although he's recovering well after surgery, Manilow admitted the healing process has taken longer than he expected.
Post-surgery, Manilow said he is “doing good,” but acknowledged “it took longer than [he] thought it was going to take to get past this lung cancer."
His health scare has also prompted him to reflect on his legacy and what matters most.
"Have I done everything I wanted to do? Have I been good to people? Have I made people feel good?" he considered. "That's all I ever wanted to do with my music. The thing that shocked me was all the people around the world being concerned about me. It was note after note after note about 'we're praying for you.'"