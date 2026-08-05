Barry Manilow Cancels Kentucky Concert at the Last Minute Due to 'Unforeseen Circumstances' — 9 Months After Cancer Diagnosis

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Barry Manilow unexpectedly called off his concert in Lexington, Ky., just hours before he was set to take the stage. The performance, which was scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, was postponed that same day, though no specific reason for the sudden change was provided.

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Source: @barrymanilow/X Barry Manilow postponed his August 4 concert in Lexington, Ky., due to ‘unforeseen circumstances,’ though no additional details were shared.

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“Due to unforeseen circumstances, tonight’s show in Lexington has been rescheduled,” an X post from Manilow, 83, read.

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The Star's Health Battle Has Taken a Toll

Source: MEGA Barry Manilow previously underwent surgery to remove a Stage 1 cancerous tumor from his left lung before later being hospitalized with pneumonia.

The canceled performance comes weeks after the legendary entertainer reflected on how his battle with lung cancer continues to affect both his life and career. Doctors previously removed a Stage 1 cancerous tumor from his left lung. Although the surgery was successful, Manilow later returned to the hospital after developing pneumonia. "There were a couple of moments there that I thought this may be goodbye," he said on Good Morning America. "But these people at this hospital, they were just angels, saints. I could cry so hard every time I think about these nurses and doctors." The singer also admitted that the surgery dramatically impacted the one thing he has relied on throughout his decades-long career. "My voice — I don't know whether it's coming back," he admitted. "I did my first sound check about a month ago and I didn't sound like me at all. I just couldn't believe that it's over. That is really upsetting. Because I don't want it to stop."

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Manilow Reflected on His Career

Source: MEGA Barry Manilow revealed that his lung surgery affected his singing voice, leaving him uncertain about whether it will fully recover.

After spending more than 50 years performing, Manilow said he never truly appreciated his voice until it began to change. "I don't take it seriously," he said. "Now I do, because it doesn't seem to be there the way it always was." The "Copacabana" singer first revealed his lung cancer diagnosis on December 22, 2025, after undergoing an MRI following a severe case of bronchitis. "They checked my lungs, and they found the dot, the spot, that thing that you don't want to, you don't want to ever have," Manilow said. "They said I had lung cancer and we have to get it out. It was just too heavy for me.”

Looking Ahead With Gratitude

Source: MEGA Barry Manilow said his cancer diagnosis made him appreciate his voice after more than five decades in the music industry.