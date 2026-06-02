or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Barry Manilow
OK LogoHEALTH

Barry Manilow Makes Shocking Death Confession as Lung Cancer Recovery Taking 'Longer' Than Expected: 'This Might Be Goodbye'

Photo of Barry Manilow
Source: Good Morning America/YouTube

Barry Manilow admitted his death may be looming after multiple health setbacks.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 2 2026, Published 11:24 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Barry Manilow is preparing to part with his fans for good.

During the Monday, June 1, episode of Good Morning America, the 82-year-old singer reflected on how his lung cancer diagnosis has permanently hindered his life and career.

Doctors initially removed a stage 1 cancerous tumor in his left lung, and despite the surgery, Manilow wound up back in the emergency room with pneumonia.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: Good Morning America/YouTube

Barry Manilow gave an emotional interview on 'GMA.'

"There were a couple of moments there that I thought this may be goodbye," he said. "But these people at this hospital, they were just angels, saints. I could cry so hard every time I think about these nurses and doctors."

The musician — who canceled a slew of performances in the wake of his illness — was upset by how the left lung lobectomy affected his voice.

"My voice — I don't know whether it's coming back," he admitted. "I did my first sound check about a month ago and I didn't sound like me at all. I just couldn't believe that it's over. That is really upsetting. Because I don't want it to stop."

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Barry Manilow feels like he's 'taken his voice for granted.'
Source: Good Morning America/YouTube

Barry Manilow feels like he's 'taken his voice for granted.'

Manilow has spent over 50 years in the music industry, yet feels like he’s “taken [his] voice for granted.”

"I don't take it seriously," he said. "Now I do, because it doesn't seem to be there the way it always was."

Article continues below advertisement

When Was Barry Manilow Diagnosed With Lung Cancer?

MORE ON:
Barry Manilow

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Barry Manilow's cancer diagnosis was announced last December.
Source: MEGA

Barry Manilow's cancer diagnosis was announced last December.

The “Copacabana” singer’s cancer diagnosis was initially announced on December 22, 2025, after he visited doctors for an MRI following a nasty case of bronchitis.

"They checked my lungs, and they found the dot, the spot, that thing that you don't want to, you don't want to ever have," Manilow said. "They said I had lung cancer and we have to get it out. It was just too heavy for me.”

Article continues below advertisement

How Is Barry Manilow's Health Today?

Image of Barry Manilow is releasing a new album in June.
Source: @barrymanilowofficial/Instagram

Barry Manilow is releasing a new album in June.

Post-surgery, Manilow is “doing good,” but he disclosed “it took longer than [he] thought it was going to take to get past this lung cancer."

Now that he feels that death may be looming, he’s considering whether he has fulfilled all his dreams.

"Have I done everything I wanted to do? Have I been good to people? Have I made people feel good?" he considered. "That's all I ever wanted to do with my music. The thing that shocked me was all the people around the world being concerned about me. It was note after note after note about 'we're praying for you.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Barry Manilow 'Can't Wait to Get Back' on Stage

Image of Barry Manilow's voice is not the same as it used to be.
Source: MEGA

Barry Manilow's voice is not the same as it used to be.

Illness aside, Manilow — whose album What a Time will be released on Friday, June 5 — is far from finished with music.

"I can't wait to get back. I'm in great shape, I'm ready to go. I just hope my voice is there. If I sound good, that would be just great," he gushed. "I really don't want to cry on stage, but I don't know whether I'll be able to hold that back this time."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.