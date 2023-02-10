Batsheva Haart Admits Her Family Is Still A 'Big, Strong' Unit After Filming 'My Unorthodox Life': 'We Hang Out All The Time'

Though signing onto a reality TV can be scary, Batsheva Haart wasn't afraid to join Netflix's hit series My Unorthodox Life with her family. "We are a really big, strong family unit," the star exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with BelliWelli and their delicious snack bars. "That's been the forefront of who we are as a family, and we use that as a driving force."

"We hang out all the time," she adds of her mother, Julia Haart, and their siblings, Miriam, Shlomo and Aron. "I remember we were on vacation in the last few years and somebody came up to us and was like, 'Wow, you guys are really close.' I was like, 'This is my family.' I see my family all the time. I think people don't realize that we're together when we're not filming. We're together all the time."