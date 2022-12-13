Jill Zarin Dishes On Friendship With Julia Haart, Ramona Singer's 'RHONY' Exit & Booming Businesses
Jill Zarin is busier than ever! As the holidays approach, the Real Housewives of New York City alum has a stacked schedule with multiple businesses, including a booming crystal manifestation candle, rug and apparel line — but she always has time to support her fellow reality star girlfriends!
Zarin spoke exclusively with OK! about her highly successful projects, friendship with My Unorthodox Life star Julia Haart and what she thought of Ramona Singer declaring she will not be part of the RHONY Legacy cast.
"I had a business plan. I wrote it down and now I'm following my exact plan," she spilled of her entrepreneurial ventures, which include Jill Zarin Home as well as Jill & Ally, which she runs with daughter Ally Shapiro. "I've been in retail my whole life. My business is supported by my wholesale specialty stores and department stores. But the internet is my window display."
Despite her hectic days, the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star still made time for a cameo on Season 2 of Haart's hit Netflix series, doing so to show her support for the former Elite World Group cofounder.
"The fact that she picked her children over her husband to me says it all," Zarin said of her friend, whose nasty split from Silvio Scaglia played out in the headlines in 2021 after he failed to connect with her children. "Her world blew up."
Zarin especially admires her pal's parenting since Haart went against her son Aron's wishes, making the decision to have him attend a school which would teach him both Jewish and regular academic studies. "The hardest thing she did was to say to her child, 'I'm not your friend. You can hate me. You can never talk to me, but I'm gonna do what I'm supposed to do. I'm your mother,'" the Bravo star dished.
Another longtime friend she's throwing her support behind? Her fellow RHONY OG, Singer, after she announced she would not be returning to the franchise in the future. "I think without Ramona, legacy will not be the same," she dishes.
"I don't think it was her choice," Zarin notes of the exit announcement. "She knew what was coming just based on what everybody in the media was saying. I think that her anticipating that gave her anxiety. She chose to get ahead of it."