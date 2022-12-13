Jill Zarin Dishes On Friendship With Julia Haart, Ramona Singer's 'RHONY' Exit & Booming Businesses

"The fact that she picked her children over her husband to me says it all," Zarin said of her friend, whose nasty split from Silvio Scaglia played out in the headlines in 2021 after he failed to connect with her children. "Her world blew up."

Zarin especially admires her pal's parenting since Haart went against her son Aron's wishes, making the decision to have him attend a school which would teach him both Jewish and regular academic studies. "The hardest thing she did was to say to her child, 'I'm not your friend. You can hate me. You can never talk to me, but I'm gonna do what I'm supposed to do. I'm your mother,'" the Bravo star dished.

