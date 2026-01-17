or
Article continues below advertisement
'Battle Royale' Continues: Estranged Brothers Prince Harry and Prince William Won't See Each Other in London

image prince harry and inset of William
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry will not be crossing paths with Prince William when he's in town.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 17 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry will be jet-setting off to London on January 19, however, he won't receive a greeting from estranged brother Prince William as their royal feud continues.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, will be in town for a court appearance for his ongoing lawsuit against the Associated Newspapers.

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Middleton and Prince William Will Be Away in Scotland

image of prince harry and Meghan markle
Source: MEGA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex married in 2018 and moved to the United States two years later.

William, 43, and Kate Middleton will reportedly be in Scotland while Harry is in England. William and Kate, 44, will be taking a trip to the National Curling Academy to meet Britain’s Olympic and Paralympic curling teams.

"Surprise, surprise," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News. "In 2026, the rift between the two brothers is still simmering away. A battle royale continues."

"There will be no official meeting between Harry and King Charles," Turner went on. "However, that doesn’t stop behind-the-scenes, high-level negotiations between Harry and the king’s officials."

Article continues below advertisement

The Rift Harry and William Has Been Brewing for Years

image of prince William
Source: MEGA

The Duke of Cambridge will be in Scotland soon for a royal engagement.

The Prince of Wales was allegedly made aware of Harry's trial date, despite his royal engagement in Scotland being planned well in advance.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams added how William and Harry haven't been close in years following the Spare author's marriage to Meghan Markle in 2018.

“William and Catherine obviously won’t see Harry while he’s involved with a court case," he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry Is Suing Associated Newspapers

image of prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is heading to England for his trial on January 19.

"William reportedly hasn’t spoken to his brother," Fitzwilliams went on. "The royal family is unlikely to trust the Sussexes."

Several other celebrities are suing the Associated Newspapers for alleged illegal data gathering alongside Harry. The publisher, who owns outlets such as Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, are being taken to court by stars including Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley and Jude Law's ex-wife Sadie Frost.

The publication group "vigorously denies" all the allegations against them, according to the BBC.

image of prince William and Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Prince William will not be seeing his brother in London next week.

A letter written by one of Harry's lawyers was obtained by the BBC, noting the duke felt "troubled that, through Associated's unlawful acts, he was largely deprived of important aspects of his teenage years."

The Invictus Games founder had "suspicion and paranoia" caused by the publication of news articles by the Associated as they allegedly used unlawfully-collected intelligence and information.

"The claimant regards Associated's unlawful acts to amount to a major betrayal given promises made by the media to improve its conduct following the tragic and untimely death of his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997," the document read.

