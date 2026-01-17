EXCLUSIVE Kate Middleton and Prince William Felt a 'Massive' Sense of Relief Their Christmas Wasn't 'Ruined' by Visit From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Source: MEGA Kate Middleton and Prince William were reportedly relieved over the absence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during Christmas. Aaron Tinney Jan. 17 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

OK! can reveal Kate Middleton and Prince William felt a "massive" sense of relief as plans for a quiet family Christmas appeared secure, after it was confirmed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would not be visiting the U.K. for Christmas. The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 43, spent part of the festive season on the Sandringham estate with King Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla, 78, continuing a long-standing royal tradition.

The mood of relief Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, would not be "ruining" the celebration by traveling to Britain was met with "total joy" from the rest of The Firm, sources tell us. It follows speculation Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, had been invited to spend Christmas at Althorp, the Spencer family estate and childhood home of Harry's late mother, Princess Diana. The Sussexes have not spent Christmas in the U.K. since stepping back from royal duties in 2020. Sources said an invitation from Earl Spencer to the couple to come to Althorp raised the prospect of the Sussexes returning to Britain with their children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4 – which would have grabbed headlines over the festive period and distracted from events such as the royal family's traditional church service visit in public and Princess Kate's annual televised carol service. According to sources, the possibility caused "major unease" among senior royals.

One insider told us: "The holiday period has always been fiercely protected as private family time for William and Catherine. The prospect of Meghan and Harry re-entering the scene so abruptly was profoundly destabilizing for them, and they were overjoyed when they heard they would not be coming to Britain. When they got confirmation they weren't coming from security sources, they breathed a massive sigh of relief." The same source said the Waleses were also relieved as they are committed to protecting the calm they have built around their children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.

"They spent Christmas at Sandringham as they always do, but even the possibility of an encounter with the Sussexes caused considerable anxiety," the source dished. "Catherine was unwavering in her view that their holiday with the children should remain peaceful and free from any distraction, and was overjoyed when she heard a Sussex visit to the U.K. wasn't on the cards." Harry, who has made repeated trips to the U.K. without Meghan or their children, is understood to view a Christmas visit as an opportunity to repair strained relationships.

In May, he publicly acknowledged his hopes for a truce, saying: "I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point continuing to fight anymore, life is precious." In July, aides to Harry and the king were photographed meeting in London, marking the first formal contact in years. Sources say Meghan remains cautious about him returning, citing security concerns and the practical challenges of traveling with young children.

One source said: "Harry believes a return visit could open the door to repairing relationships, while Meghan remains uneasy about the security implications and the practical realities of bringing their family back under those conditions." Despite Harry's meeting last year with King Charles, 77 – their first in 19 months – the rift between him and his older brother William continues to grow. After Harry and Meghan's 2021 TV interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they discussed racism and royal life, tensions deepened. Harry later detailed further grievances in his memoir Spare, including an alleged physical altercation with William. Meghan has also said she was reduced to tears during a dispute with Kate ahead of her wedding to the prince. According to one insider, the wounds remain raw.

"William continues to feel deeply hurt by the succession of interviews, television projects, and the memoir, and that sense of betrayal has not faded," our source said. "Catherine remains angry and is unwilling to be in Meghan's presence. In their view, the damage runs too deep for things to be smoothed over quickly." For Charles, the sibling rivalry presents a dilemma. Another source said: "Should Harry and Meghan return to Britain with their children, Charles would be eager to spend time with them. He has been painfully aware that years have passed without the chance to build a real relationship with his grandchildren."