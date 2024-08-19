9 Bombshells From the New Scott Peterson Documentary: From Laci's Disappearance to His Affair and More

Netflix's new three-part documentary series American Murder: Laci Peterson, released on August 14, dives into the death of eight-month pregnant mother Laci Peterson on Christmas Eve in 2002 and the involvement of her husband, Scott, in the case.

In the first part of the true crime show, Laci's mother, Sharon Rocha, shared what happened on the day her daughter disappeared.

"Gosh. It's hard to believe it was 20 years ago, and on the other hand, it seems like it wasn't 20 years ago. Nothing's gonna change what really happened. Nothing can change the truth," she recalled.

The matriarch said that on December 24, 2002, she was having Christmas Eve at her house when she received a call from Scott, who asked her if his wife was with her.

After Sharon told him, "No," Scott said, "Well, then she's missing."

"Missing? What do you mean, missing?" she reportedly asked her son-in-law.

She added in the documentary, "I mean, people don't use that term lightly. So I told him to call her friends and find out if anybody had seen her."