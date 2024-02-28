'There Had Been Clues’: RuPaul Admits Husband Georges LeBar's Crystal Meth Addiction Helped Him Realize He Was Abusing Weed and Alcohol
RuPaul revealed the intimate details of how he realized he was an addict.
In his upcoming memoir, The House Of Hidden Meanings — which will hit the shelves on March 5 — the famous drag queen opened up about how his husband Georges LeBar’s substance abuse led him to discover he also had a problem.
The 63-year-old confessed to getting high “every day I could” in an advanced excerpt from the book.
RuPaul admitted trouble for he and Geoges began in the ‘90s when he was traveling for work while the Australian native was based in Miami.
“I had a sense that Georges was doing things in Miami I wouldn’t like,” RuPaul wrote before recalling a conversation he had with Georges.
“I have something I need to tell you,” Georges told RuPaul. “I am addicted to crystal meth.”
“In that moment, everything came crashing down. But in the same breath, it all came together,” the competition show icon noted. “I knew what this meant. Crystal meth meant anonymous sex. It meant high-risk behavior. It meant brain damage. It meant an extraordinarily high degree of danger.”
RuPaul recounted taking his then-boyfriend to the hospital before getting him into a rehab clinic.
Additionally, the 63-year-old brought Georges to 12-step meeting the day after checking him into the medical facility.
“I stood close enough to the door that I could bolt at any moment if I felt the urge. I was there as a supportive partner only. This was for Georges, not me,” he explained.
Despite originally being there for his partner, RuPaul had a revelation at the meeting that he and Georges may not be so different.
“A woman then stood at the podium and began to speak. She was 71 years old, she said. She talked about her cocaine use and her life in the club scene, and how she felt invisible in her family, and how she never felt quite right for this world,” he penned.
“Booze, she said, had been a way for her to maintain her sanity in a life that felt intolerable. She was a middle child, and her parents’ relationship had been tumultuous. Everything she said rang true to my own story. Is this some sort of hoax? I thought. Everything she is saying is mine,” he added. '
“She was talking about her life, but she was telling my story,” RuPaul continued. “There was something under her words, a truth that she was allowing to be revealed, that resonated with me in a way I could not describe. She knew me. She was me, and I was her.”
He then revealed his substance abuse started from a young age.
“There had been clues. There are always clues. I had been stoned every day I could since I was 10 years old,” he confessed.
Time reported on the advanced copy of the book.