Shannen Doherty Lost But Regained Motor Functions After Brain Tumor Surgery: 'It Takes Perseverance and Faith to Get Through'
Shannen Doherty has stayed strong throughout her years-long cancer battle.
In 2020, the actress revealed that despite going into remission in 2017, the disease returned in the form of metastatic stage 4.
Most recently, she had to undergo surgery to remove a brain tumor — which she detailed in a new interview.
"He [the tumor] had to get removed and dissected to see his pathology," the 52-year-old explained, then disclosing the long recovery process and side effects of the procedure.
"After surgery, my right hand, I couldn't hold a glass," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared. "It's why they put you on so many steroids. It’s to take down any brain swelling. And I have a horrible reaction with steroids, so I tried to cut down the steroids, and then the brain would swell a little bit more, and the hand would stop working completely."
"The first time a glass slipped right through my hand, I was like, 'No, no, no, no, no. This is not happening. I am going to work on this.' And so, I did," Doherty said. "It takes work and perseverance and a lot of dedication and faith to get through certain things."
The TV star never gave up on herself despite facing more setbacks.
"There [were] a few little glitches that I noticed in the beginning and I called the brain surgeon and had conversations, but it really only lasted probably three or four months before everything came right back," continued Doherty. "I have an amazing support system. I'm not a quitter."
As OK! reported, the b----- cancer has also spread to her bones, but she's still doing her best to stay positive.
"I don’t want to die. I’m not done with living. I’m not done with loving. I’m not done with creating. I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better. I’m just not — I’m not done," she insisted.
"When you ask yourself, ‘Why me? Why did I get cancer?’ and then ‘Why did my cancer come back? Why am I stage 4?' That leads you to look for the bigger purpose in life. It’s insane to me [that] we still don’t have a cure," the Charmed actress elaborated.
"My greatest memory is yet to come," noted the Hollywood star. "I pray. I wake up and go to bed thanking God, praying for the things that matter to me without asking for too much. It connects me to a higher power and spirituality. My faith is my mantra.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Doherty has been battling cancer on and off since 2015, when she was first diagnosed. She underwent a mastectomy, and in 2017, she revealed she was in remission.
However, two years later, it returned, thought she didn't reveal until 2020 that it was metastatic.
People interviewed Doherty about her cancer battle.