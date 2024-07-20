Topless Bebe Rexha Shows Off Her Curves as She Sunbathes During Lavish Greek Vacation: Photos

"Mykonos for the first time ever. Thank you @soulaliakou @cavotagoomykonos for taking such good care of us. Can’t wait to be back," Rexha captioned the lineup of shots from her getaway.

"I WON’T BE THINKING ABOUT ANYTHING ELSE BUT THIS TODAY 🥵," one person penned in the comments section.

"Body is bodying," a second social media user chimed in.