Topless Bebe Rexha Shows Off Her Curves as She Sunbathes During Lavish Greek Vacation: Photos

Photo of Bebe Rexha.
Source: MEGA
By:

Jul. 20 2024, Published 5:39 p.m. ET

Bebe Rexha is living her best life!

The pop star, 34, took to Instagram on Saturday, July 20, to share a slew of snaps from her vacation in Greece, including a few of her lying topless in the sun.

topless bebe rexha shows off her curves
Source: @BEBEREXHA/INSTAGRAM

Bebe Rexha laid in the sun topless during her vacation in Greece.

"Mykonos for the first time ever. Thank you @soulaliakou @cavotagoomykonos for taking such good care of us. Can’t wait to be back," Rexha captioned the lineup of shots from her getaway.

"I WON’T BE THINKING ABOUT ANYTHING ELSE BUT THIS TODAY 🥵," one person penned in the comments section.

"Body is bodying," a second social media user chimed in.

topless bebe rexha shows off her curves
Source: @BEBEREXHA/INSTAGRAM

Social media users couldn't get over how great Bebe Rexha looked.

"You're gorgeous Bebe!!! ❤️❤️🔥," a third gushed over the "Meant to Be" singer added.

The relaxing trip comes after Rexha recently threatened to spill some piping hot tea about the music business. "I could bring down a BIG chunk of this industry. I AM frustrated. I Have been UNDERMINED. I’ve been so quiet for the longest time. I haven’t seen the signs even though people constantly are bringing them up and they have been SO OBVIOUS. And when I have spoken up I’ve been silence and PUNISHED by this industry Things must change or I’m telling ALL of my truths. The good the bad and the ugly," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

topless bebe rexha shows off her curves
Source: @BEBEREXHA/INSTAGRAM

Bebe Rexha recently threatened to take down the music industry.

"This is not just coming from a place of anger. It’s sadness. I’m sitting in my hotel room in London Crying my eyes out. I’ve felt hopeless for the longest time. I’ve been walking a lot through this city and meeting fans and they have really ignited something inside of me," she continued.

This is far from the first time the blonde beauty has been vocal about her opinions. As OK! previously reported, Rexha slammed G-Eazy recently, calling him "toxic."

topless bebe rexha shows off her curves
Source: @BEBEREXHA/INSTAGRAM

Bebe Rexha publicly called G-Eazy 'toxic.'

Source: OK!

"@g_eazy you have my number,” she wrote about the musician, whom she worked with on the hit song "Me, Myself & I" in 2015. “Why don’t you text me and ask me yourself, you stuck up ungrateful loser. You’re lucky people are liking you again. ‘Cause I could go in on all the s------ things you’ve done and how you treated me after giving you your only real hit.”

Rexha later doubled down on the remark, writing, "Someone from my team had me take down my Instagram story. I decided to remove it because it felt very negative and toxic. Sometimes trauma can lead us to react that way, and that period of my life was traumatizing.”

