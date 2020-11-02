Not holding back! Becca Kufrin seemingly reacted to her ex-fiancé, Garrett Yrigoyen, moving on with Alex Farrar — just two months after the former flames confirmed they split.

“Sunday lesson,” the 30-year-old captioned an Instagram Story on Sunday, November 1, while sharing a quote from We the Urban’s account. “Be mindful of how you react to people when you feel disrespected.”

SOCIAL DISTANCING FOR GOOD: CELEB COUPLES WHO’VE CALLED IT QUITS DURING QUARANTINE

One day earlier, the 31-year-old handsome hunk posted two photos with his new lady during their outing to a pumpkin patch. “Happy Halloween,” he captioned a few snaps of the pair. “Picked up a special pumpkin at the patch.”

The California native seemingly confirmed the two were an item in the comments section. “Happy for you @gy_yrigoyen!” one person wrote. He replied, “Thanks Kara.” Another person added, “Oh my gourdness you struck a gourd one! Did you guys have a gourd time? You guys are looking faBOOlous! @gy_yrigoyen @alexfarrarii.” The former reality star replied, “Hahah yes we did.”

Yrigoyen and Kufrin — who met during season 14 of The Bachelorette — confirmed they were no longer together on September 1.

BACHELOR NATION COUPLES WHO CALLED IT QUITS (SO FAR) IN 2020

“With a heavy heart, Garrett and I have come to the loving conclusion to end our engagement,” she wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “All that we will share is that we still have nothing but love and respect for one another even though we’ve decided to go down our own separate paths. While we’ve arrived at this point, it doesn’t diminish the countless, amazing memories made together. We hope that everyone can allow us grace, respect and the time to heal our hearts as we navigate this next chapter in our lives.”

Despite going their separate ways, the publicist couldn’t help but gush over their two-year relationship. “Like I said, I still have so much love and compassion in my heart for him,” she explained. “Just because we’ve arrived at this decision now doesn’t take away all of the years and the countless memories that we’ve made together. I will always look back at this time in my life with so much gratitude and love.”

These days, Kufrin — who recently moved to Los Angeles — seems to be adjusting to her new normal. “I am doing surprisingly well,” she said post-split during an Instagram Q&A on September 9. “Life always had its ups and downs.”

WATCH! ‘BACHELORETTE’ ALUM BECCA KUFRIN & ‘BACHELOR’ ALUM BEN HIGGINS READ US THEIR TEXTS!

The brunette beauty even took matters into her own hands by freezing her eggs post-split. “For me, I am not old, but I am not a spring chicken, and I want kids one day but not anytime soon. I figured why not do it now in quarantine,” she said.