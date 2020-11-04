This season of The Bachelorette has been a wild ride, to say the least. Clare Crawley was announced as the Bachelorette earlier this year, but due the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, her season was put on hold.

Luckily, production was able to get back up and running — safely — and the men got to meet the hairstylist, 39, and compete for her heart. However, Crawley was infatuated with Dale Moss from the start and immediately set her eyes on him. “I definitely feel like I just met my husband. I’m shaking!” she said after he stepped out of the limo.

From then on, the two had an immediate connection, which was hard to hide from the other men. In fact, the contestants decided to roast Moss, 32, during their group date, and afterward, Crawley couldn’t help but talk about the athlete while chatting with the men.

As a result, the suitors were upset with Crawley’s actions. “There’s just been a lingering lull, and I think she kind of owes it to us because I think a lot of guys are checking out right now, and I don’t think that’s a good thing for her,” Blake Moynes said in the upcoming episode, which airs on Thursday, November 5.

“She’s lost the house at this point,” Kenny Braasch added.

Ultimately, the blonde beauty seemingly exits the show with Moss — rumors that have been swirling for months — and Tayshia Adams takes over. After the Tuesday, October 27, episode, viewers finally got to see the brunette babe in the promo for the first time when she popped out from a pool.

Later on, Adams quipped about her involvement on Instagram, writing, “You rang … ?!”

Naturally, Bachelor Nation is looking forward to Adams, 30, being the new leading lady. Blake Horstmann wrote, “Hahaha yassssss,” while Sydney Lotuaco added, “Oh s**ttttttt.”

JoJo Fletcher exclaimed, “OHHHHH HIIIIIII,” and Ashley Iaconetti added, “Meeeowwww.”

So, what does Crawley think of Adams? “I wanted Tayshia as the Bachelorette … like, I support her,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I think she’s beautiful, I think she’s a very grounded woman, a woman who knows what she wants. I completely support that, I supported her …. I’ve wanted her to be the Bachelorette forever. I always was for that.”

