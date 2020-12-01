Ready to hand out roses again?! Becca Kufrin may have been the Bachelorette in 2018, but she’s single… and could be ready to mingle. She recently revealed if she would take on the coveted role of TV’s favorite dating show once more.

“Oh God! I don’t know,” the 30-year-old told Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe on the Tuesday, December 1, episode of her podcast, “Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe.”

“Lately, people have been asking I think just because I’m single,” the brunette babe said, referring to her recent split from fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen. “I never want to say no and I’d never want to say never. But also, like, I am 30. I feel like a grandma. I love to sleep. I love my bed. I love snuggling with [my dog] Minno. As you know, when you film an entire season, like, there’s no sleep for two-plus months, and I do not know if I could do it again.”

Kufrin competed for Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s heart on his season of The Bachelor in 2018. The two got engaged but the race car driver revealed he still had feelings for runner-up Lauren Burnham, whom he ended up marrying in 2019. The publicist went on to become the leading lady and got engaged to Yrigoyen during the finale. However, the two called it quits in September after two years together.

“With a heavy heart, Garrett and I have come to the loving conclusion to end our engagement,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “All that we will share is that we still have nothing but love and respect for one another even though we’ve decided to go down our own separate paths.”

Since Kufrin has been engaged twice, she isn’t sure if the dating show is right for her. “I don’t want to keep racking up the rings. As much as I love Neil Lane, I don’t want to have a ring graveyard,” she quipped.

Kufrin even revealed she still has her ring from Yrigoyen — who has a new girlfriend — but is “never going to wear it again.”

“I don’t want to reuse the diamonds for anything, like, for myself,” she explained. “I don’t want that juju.”

Meanwhile, rumors have been swirling that Kufrin and her runner-up, Blake Horstmann, are an item, but the reality star shut those theories down real fast.

“No, Blake and I — we’re friends,” she shared. “He actually did make a couple of appearances on the [Bachelor Live] tour, like, back in … February and March. So, we have stayed on great terms. Like, he is somebody that I consider a great friend … I think the show bonds you in such a weird way that we were able to kind of — I don’t want to put words in his mouth — but we were able to get through the really hard breakup part to be like, ‘You know, we both have our separate experiences from the show.’ But I have such a soft spot in my heart for Blake.”

One day earlier, Horstmann cleared the air about his relationship with Kufrin. “Me and Becca are friends,” the 31-year-old said via an Instagram Q&A. “Let the woman be single for a while she don’t need no damn man to be happy. She is living her best life.”

Kufrin moved to Los Angeles recently, and it seems like she is really taking time to focus on herself. However, she is not opposed to finding her forever love. “I didn’t want to put a Band-Aid on a bullet hole and be like, ‘It’s OK. I’m just going to find the next person to keep me occupied,” she said. “I was not into talking to guys for a while, you know? And, of course, people slide into your DMs.”

“Now, I’m a little bit more open because I think I’m a little bit more ready,” she added. “But I still have a lot of work to do. And so, it’s fun to have that … but I want to give myself at least until the new year, like a couple more months, to figure out where I’m at.”

Only time will tell if Kufrin decides to head back to the small screen for another bout of Bachelor!