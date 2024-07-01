David Beckham 'Got His Revenge' on Prince Harry After Meghan Markle Ordered Her Husband to Exclude Soccer Star From 2018 Event
David Beckham and Prince Harry were once good friends, but things appear to have gone sour after rumors spread that the duke accused the soccer star of leaking stories.
“Beckham found himself alone at the Invictus Games stadium,” Tom Bower wrote in House of Beckham, in reference to Beckham attending the 2018 Invictus Games.
“Arriving on the agreed day to meet Prince Harry he was perplexed why officials were playing a dance to keep him happy, but away from Harry," Bower added.
During the sporting event, the soccer champion was an ambassador for the gathering, but the duo had limited snapshots together.
“Photographs of the two together were forbidden," Bower continued. "The royal snub was brutal. David Beckham was puzzled. Why did the prince refuse to meet him?"
“The exclusion order, it later transpired, was issued by Meghan," Bower explained. "She did not want any competition in the media from Beckham, and especially not from his wife, Victoria.”
Although David and Harry are no longer pals, the Inter Miami President continues to be connected to Prince William and Kate Middleton.
According to the commentator, David “flew 7,600 miles from Qatar to Boston to join the new Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, and President Biden to celebrate the launch of the royals’ environmental Earthshot prize” during the 2022 World Cup.
“Harry and Meghan were seeking to wow Americans during an event in New York," Bower noted, as the Beckhams' night out with the Wales occurred on the same day. "Inevitably the Sussexes were overshadowed by the constellation [of celebrities] in Boston. Beckham had got his revenge for the Sydney snub."
Victoria and David attended Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 wedding, but the foursome hasn't been photographed together since the Sussexes relocated to the U.S.
“Only after The Sun reported how Victoria had given Meghan make-up advice did the relationship between the two ambitious women crash,” Bower stated. “Sensitive to the media’s probing into her unusual past, Meghan was outraged by The Sun’s report. This was the latest of a series of nasty revelations by London’s newspapers.”
The author claimed Harry was “ordered” by the Suits star “to complain to David Beckham."
OK! previously reported an insider shared that the Beckhams are getting closer to the Wales amid their rift with the Sussexes.
“It’s no secret that Victoria and David’s documentary was more popular than Meghan and Harry’s. This helped them, especially Victoria, win over a lot of people," a source told an outlet. “Now that David is ‘in’ with King Charles — plus the fact they are on good terms with Kate and William — it puts all the rumors about her allegedly leaking stories to the press behind her."
"It focuses on her and David’s relationship with the royal family positively," the confidant added. “She even sees this as his way to get a knighthood and become Sir David Beckham, while Victoria would become Lady Beckham.”
To make matters worse, David recently became an ambassador for Charles' charity.
“The King and David Beckham have really bonded over their similar interests," a source told an outlet. “This is a massive thing for him and he’s delighted. He is really passionate about his new role.”