Bikini-Clad Bella Hadid Shows Off Her Booty in Sweet Birthday Post for Mom Yolanda: Photo
Bella Hadid is a beauty in blue!
The model, 28, showed off her bikini body while wishing her mom, Yolanda, 61, a happy birthday in a post shared to Instagram on Sunday, January 12.
"Happy birthday to the queen of my world. With all that goes on, you are my peace. I love you mommy. Thank you for being you and all that you are. A guiding light, a loving heart, and generous soul. I feel so blessed God chose me to be your baby," Bella expressed in the post's caption.
The upload featured several snaps of Bella and Yolanda over the years — including a cheeky picture of the brunette beauty wrapping her mom up in a towel after what appeared to be a dip in a plunge pool.
Bella's long brown hair was wet as she fully covered her mom's body with a gray towel. The Kin Euphorics co-founder's bikini fell perfectly on her hips with her bum facing the camera.
In another snap shared in the Instagram carousel of images, Bella and Yolanda lounged in the same chair on a beach together.
Bella made a kissy face to the camera as she held her mom's hand while rocking sunglasses and a gold-colored bikini that put her toned tummy on full display.
Meanwhile, Yolanda also sported a pair of shades, along with a sun hat and a one-piece swimsuit that showed off her figure.
- Bella Hadid Candidly Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles: 'There Is Always Light At The End Of The Tunnel'
- Photoshoots, Designer Duds, & Baby Toes! Gigi Hadid Spoils Fans With Rare Glimpse Into Her Lavish Life
- Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Wait For Arrival Of Baby No. 1 In New York City: They 'Are Really Excited'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In an additional photo, Bella and Yolanda both had fresh tans and pouted their lips while in front of the ocean.
Another snap featured the mother-daughter duo posing outside in front of their pool, with Yolanda holding Bella's IV fluid bag in the air while it was attached to her arm.
For the funny photo-op, Yolanda was wearing a robe, and Bella donned capri leggings and an oversized yellow T-shirt.
Bella's birthday post for her mom came just days after she took to social media to mourn the loss of her childhood home.
"Thanks to everyone reaching out," she expressed via her Instagram Story amid several wildfires burning through Los Angeles. "The memories we made in this house, the love my mama put in to building it, the family times, the stories, the friends, the love. I will miss you 3903 Carbon Canyon Road."
"This feeling is devastating but all I can think about are my friends that have lost their personal homes, with all of their keepsakes, memories, clothing, entire lives," she said, thankful her mom no longer lives in the mansion, but sad to see the memory-filled place turn to ash.
Bella concluded: "So, along with continuing to post for all communities effected, I am going to start posting some go fund me’s for friends that have lost their homes of 10-20-30-40+ years in hopes we can give them hope and help rebuild. Sending love to everyone. I don’t have many more words. Love you guys."